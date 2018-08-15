On Wednesday, New Orleans police officers lined the front walk of The International School of Louisiana to greet a fallen officer's young daughter on her first day of school
NOPD shared photos of the officers welcome Maisie McNeil, a first grader, at the school.
Maisie and her sister, Camille, are the daughters of Marcus McNeil, a New Orleans native who was shot Oct. 13 while on duty patrolling New Orleans East.
According to police, McNeil was fatally shot by Darren Bridges, 30, whom officers were trying to stop and question. McNeil used his stun gun on Bridges, but it failed to disable him and he was able to shoot McNeil before he was shot by another officer in the vicinity of the 6800 block of Cindy Place, police have said. Bridges later surrendered and was hospitalized.
McNeil, 29, joined the NOPD in 2014, hoping to make a difference in a city long plagued by violence.