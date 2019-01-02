The developer of a proposed six-story condominium tower in Old Metairie has asked a judge to stop Jefferson Parish officials from reconsidering the zoning change they gave to the controversial project a year ago.
The condo project, which would be located on North Labarre Road near Metairie Road, has drawn fire from nearby residents, who complained last month that they were originally told the 15-unit project would be only three stories tall.
They produced an internal parish Planning Department document generated by the late-2017 rezoning request that pegged Old Metairie Condominiums at three stories.
However, developer Jim Hall told the Jefferson Parish Council on Dec. 19 that the project was always slated to be six stories and that he never told the parish or nearby residents otherwise.
Hall’s suit, filed last week in 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna, reiterated that claim. A judge set a hearing date for Jan. 14.
Hall wants an injunction preventing the council from voting on Jan. 16 to kick the multifamily zoning it approved for the site in January 2018 back to the Planning Advisory Board for reconsideration.
Judge Lee Faulkner has asked the parish to bring records and meeting transcripts from the review process a year ago to help sort out the matter.
In the suit, Hall says he gave the parish the same renderings of a six-story building that drew opposition when they went up at the site last month.
He filed that rendering into the court record, though it has no timestamp showing it was received by the parish.
Hall also submitted a two-page market study he said was provided to the parish and the council a year ago. While that report doesn’t indicate the proposed number of stories, it cites a per-unit square footage consistent with the newer marketing materials that have the building as six stories.
The suit says Hall has done nothing to contribute to the “misinformation” spread by the parish's internal planning document and shouldn’t be punished for it.
He says he has spent about $250,000 on demolition and site preparation work and that any move to repeal the rezoning he was granted would amount to a violation of his property rights.
Any zoning change, the suit says, “would greatly reduce the value of the property, which is presently valued at over $1 million.”
The suit also says the 24 letters of support Hall obtained, including one from the Metairie Road Business Association, were based on a rendering of a six-story building.
Some of the residents who came forward last month to oppose the project have said they were approached by Hall’s team and were told the building would be three stories. Hall has said that didn’t happen.