With the Sewerage & Water Board’s cash accounts dwindling, the newly appointed executive director is warning that cuts will be needed to right the financial ship before the end of the year.

Executive Director Ghassan Korban told the S&WB’s board of directors at his first meeting on Wednesday that his top priority is dealing with billing related issues and trying to put the utility on more solid financial footing.

“It did not take much to learn that we are in bad shape,” Korban said.

The S&WB has been struggling with financial problems throughout the year. It’s reserve accounts have dwindled, both because of tens of millions spent on emergency measures to repair equipment in the wake of last summer’s flooding and because of lower than expected revenue.

In a report on the utility’s July financial statements, Chief Financial Officer Yvette Downs said its drainage system has less than four days cash on hand while it’s the water system is down to about 125 days worth of reserves and its sewerage system is down to about 38 days.

The water and sewer systems are required to keep 90 days cash on hand in order to be in compliance with agreements they signed when bonds were issued in

For the first half of the year, the utility brought in about $3.4 million less than it had budgeted, Downs said. Expenses were $1.6 million less than expected, which was not enough to close the gap, she said.

Korban said the only way to fix the problem would be tamping down on expenditures through the rest of the year, particularly on expensive projects.

“We’re going to be very thoughtful, going to try to minimize the impact but the fact remains we’ll have to do less than projected, there’s just no way around it,” Korban said.

The revenue problems comes amid massive problems with the public utility’s new billing system, which has been blamed for a series of widespread overcharges and other problems, including about 9,000 who have never received a bill.

In August, the S&WB reinstituted water shut-offs – which had been suspended due to the billing problems – in hopes of bringing in more revenue. But that does not seem to have had an impact on the money owed to the utility.

When the shut offs began, the S&WB said 17,000 customers owed about $22 million dollars. The number of delinquent customers rose to 23,000 shortly after the shut offs went back into effect and Downs said on Wednesday that the utility is now owed $23 million.