All day long on Saturday, mourners streamed through the Xavier University Convocation Center to say goodbye to legendary chef Leah Chase, who died seven days earlier at age 96.
Before mourners reached Chase’s casket, they were greeted by members of her large family. “Thank you so much for coming,” said a trio of fresh-faced grandsons at the front of the line, extending their hands to everyone who wanted to pay their last respects to the queen of Creole cuisine.
About 3 p.m., Mary Lynn Scheinuk, 62, stood in front of the white-satin-lined casket piled high with tropical flowers and remembered the matriarch who lay before her, dressed in an elegant, bright-gold suit.
“To know her is to love her. She was a doer. She was an inspiration,” said Scheinuk, who for 20 years gave groups of senior travelers in the Road Scholar program weeklong tours of New Orleans that included a Wednesday lunch at Dooky Chase’s Restaurant on Orleans Avenue.
But visiting the restaurant was about so much more than food, Scheinuk said. “Leah Chase made you remember that you needed to reach out to others and give back, to make the world a better place.”
Across New Orleans on Saturday, Chase was also on the minds of many of the artists and cultural leaders whom she had befriended, mentored and fed for so many years.
In Faubourg Marigny, Clifton Webb was tweaking the lighting and placement of his sculptures for his show, “On the Shoulders of Ancestors: A Tribute to Leah Chase,” which was to open on Saturday night.
Artists Willie Birch and Ron Bechet were in their studios, making art and thinking about their Saturday-night tribute to their mentor and longtime friend.
And on Orleans Avenue, in front of Dooky Chase’s, Alana Harris, 47, of the Creole Belle Baby Dolls, created a small altar in honor of the woman she called Mama Chase, who was an honorary Creole Belle.
Harris had long relied on Chase both for “girl talk in the kitchen” and for stories that Chase knew about Harris’ great-grandmother, Callie Castle, and her aunt Virgie Castle, who worked at Dooky’s for decades and whose children, Oretha Castle Haley and Doris Jean Castle, were well-known civil rights fighters. Their cousin, Harris’ mother, Linda Diane Smith, was also active in civil rights, starting at the age of 13.
Chase, who knew that many of the women in Harris’ family had died at young ages, had taken Harris under her wing.
With the Chase family’s permission, Harris put together a small tableau, using a small decorated umbrella, a rolling pin, flowers, an apron, wooden spoons, pearls, Catholic saint candles and a small gold crown. “I will remember her and my ancestors with every pot of gumbo my hands make,” said Harris, wiping a few tears from her eyes.
Bechet, 62, spent Saturday morning painting in his Gentilly studio for an August gallery show. “I’m really thinking: How do I honor her with this show?” he said, as he thought about the color gold, which he always connected with Chase. She may have been a down-to-earth, practical person, he said. “But she loved a little glitter.”
On Saturday night, Bechet and Birch paid tribute to “Leah Chase: The Art Advocate” at a “Celebration of Life” service at Xavier.
The service, presided over by Archbishop Gregory Aymond, also was scheduled to feature remarks by U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, Congress of Racial Equality activist Dodie Smith Simmons, chefs John Folse and Joe Randall, and a long list of Chase’s friends, including Carol Allen, Norman Francis, Jessica Harris, Gen. Russell Honoré, Marvalene Hughes, Elroy James, and members of the Landrieu, Morial, Ortique and McDonald families.
In his artist’s studio in the 7th Ward, Birch, 76, took a few moments on Saturday morning to remember his friend of more than a half-century, particularly her “candor and cunning.”
Birch recalled how she had “tricked him” into giving her a painting of a rooster which now hangs prominently in a dining room in the restaurant.
The two of them fussed at each other like siblings; she haggled with him for greens from his artists’ garden in the 7th Ward for her Holy Thursday Gumbo Z’Herbes and saved chicken bones from her kitchen that he used in his artwork.
When he gave her a landscape painting for her birthday, she told him she wanted one of a rooster.
And when Chase wanted that rooster painting put up, she called Webb, who had advised her when she purchased some of her earliest art decades ago and ended up becoming the person who hung all of the paintings in her famous art collection.
Chase, the godmother to Webb’s daughter Rhea, fixed meatless versions of her famous Creole cuisine for 40 years for Webb, a vegetarian, and asked him to hang portraits of Tupac Shakur and Gen. George Patton on her walls because she admired them.
As Webb, 68, stood in front of a totemic sculpture representing the ancestors whose shoulders he stood on, his eyes filled with tears.
“You know how people say that they walked with Dr. Martin Luther King?” he said. “We can say that we walked with Leah Chase. She was a giant. A giant that stands tall.”