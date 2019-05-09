The Mystic Krewe of Nyx, which dubbed itself the "biggest Mardi Gras parade in history" after more than 3,380 riders participated in its February parade, has plans for "breaking barriers" again.
The 8-year-old, all-female krewe has announced its intention to become the first major krewe in Carnival history to have two parades in a single year, presenting a summer parade this year on July 27.
Julia Lea, Nyx's founder and captain, said at a membership meeting Wednesday that her krewe has "consistently raised the bar."
"We think it is a great way to bring additional revenue and tourism to the city during the summer," she said of the new parade, adding that it's a "logical and fun bridge from one Mardi Gras season to the next."
Others had different takes, including Arthur Hardy, a well-known Carnival historian and author of the popular Mardi Gras Guide.
"This is weird," Hardy said. "I’m not quite sure what they are trying to do. Other captains are asking the same question."
The annual Carnival season runs from Twelfth Night on Jan. 6 until Mardi Gras on the day before Ash Wednesday, and throughout the history of the celebration in New Orleans, Carnival organizations have scheduled their parades in the weeks between those two dates.
There is a much smaller event in the summer, usually held in August, by the Krewe of OAK, a neighborhood-based group that marches Uptown. The "Mid-Summer Mardi Gras" celebration usually involves a party at the Maple Leaf Bar and a parade to a nearby park.
The Nyx event promises to be much bigger. Lea aims to have about 20 floats and roughly 800 riders, as well as some bands and marching groups.
Nyx plans to incorporate a 1970s theme, "Summer Lovin'." Instead of the hand-decorated purses the krewe is known for throwing during Carnival, glitter-covered plastic sand shovels will be the summer parade's signature throw.
The parade won't follow the traditional Uptown route on St. Charles Avenue. Instead, it will begin in the Marigny, travel down Elysian Fields Avenue and make its way through the French Quarter, up and down Canal Street and through the Central Business District, ending at Andrew Higgins Drive.
Lea said it was planned for a typically quiet time in the city's social calendar, after Essence Festival ends July 7 and before White Linen Night on Aug. 3.
In an interview, Lea said the idea came about shortly after the krewe's February parade.
"We had a few little socials, and everybody was so bummed to have to wait until next February to ride again," Lea said. "A whole other year seemed so far."
Because it will be hot, she plans to hold the parade after 7 p.m. and is asking members to dress appropriately. "We talked about staying hydrated, staying cool, using T-shirt style costumes, no masks," Lea said. "It's beach-themed ... just fun."
Other details are hazy, as the krewe is still going through an application process to get a permit from the city, Lea said.
For instance, it was unclear if the city's fees would be different for a summer parade or if the krewe will charge members extra dues to ride in the summer.
It also remains to be seen if any other krewes will try to jump on the bandwagon, starting a whole second round of Carnival celebrating.
On Thursday, the news garnered mixed reactions as it made its way through social media and various Carnival groups. Some praised the event as a "fantastic idea," while others questioned if the krewe is attempting a "money grab" from riders.
"It's certainly gonna cause some conversation," Hardy said.