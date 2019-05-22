Sharon Nelson Weilbaecher, a New Orleans artist whose subjects included eye sockets, muscles other body parts and a president of the United States, died Sunday at East Jefferson General Hospital. She was 80.
She died of a heart attack, said her husband, Dr. Robert G. Weilbaecher.
For a little more than a decade, Mrs. Weilbaecher was a medical artist who did about 800 detailed illustrations for medical textbooks and journals. But in 1976, when she left the world of medicine to spend more time with her children, she turned to watercolor and started painting subjects she observed in everyday life and on the extended journeys she made with her husband.
A native of Fort Smith, Arkansas, Mrs. Weilbaecher also did portraits, including one of her fellow Arkansan Bill Clinton, which she presented to him in Little Rock before his inauguration for a second term as president in 1997. He and Hillary Clinton admired it, Robert Weilbaecher said.
Mrs. Weilbaecher “saw life through an artist’s eye,” said Brenda Moffitt, a neighbor and friend.
Because of her training in anatomy, Moffitt said, “She knew what was going on in there. She knew the construction of the face and how eye sockets are put into place. It’s a different viewpoint.”
Mrs. Weilbaecher was born on Sept. 14, 1938. Her father was an architect; her mother had been a teacher.
After graduating from the University of Colorado, she decided that she wanted to be a medical artist, her husband said, so she headed to Baltimore because the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine had a renowned medical-art department.
In addition to earning a master’s degree there, she met her future husband, an internal medicine resident. Early on in their relationship, he said, they learned they had been born on the same day.
After serving on the faculty of Johns Hopkins’ medical-art department, she moved with her husband to New Orleans in 1967. He became a medical oncologist, and she directed medical illustration at Tulane Medical Center and the Ochsner Medical Foundation until 1976, when she decided to change careers.
Her works were featured in nine magazines, her husband said, and were exhibited at the New Orleans Museum of Art and at two galleries in New York City: the Forbes Magazine Galleries and the Grand Central Art Galleries.
About 20 years after leaving Baltimore, Mrs. Weilbaecher was invited back to Johns Hopkins to lecture about her medical work.
“She had quite a few accomplishments, but she never bragged about it,” said Constance “Conny” Willems, a close friend.
“When she had an exhibition at an Uptown gallery several years back, you could see how thrilled she was for everyone to share her moment,” Moffitt said.
In addition to traveling, the Weilbaechers supported local cultural activities and organizations, including the Friends of Music and the New Orleans Museum of Art.
About three weeks before her death, Mrs. Weilbaecher converted to Catholicism, Willems said. “That was very important to her.” The same priest who celebrated her confirmation and first communion administered her last rites, Willems said.
In addition to her husband, survivors include a son, Dr. Robert G. Weilbaecher Jr., of New Orleans; three daughters (Dr. Katherine Nelson Weilbaecher, of St. Louis; Susan Weilbaecher Raymond, of Olympia, Washington; and Dr. Ann Weilbaecher Barry, of Chicago); and seven grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be said Friday at 12:15 p.m. at Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home, 3827 Canal St. Visitation will start at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in All Saints Mausoleum, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd.