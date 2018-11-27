Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken said Tuesday that she is working to finalize potential changes to the Metairie parade route, though it is not yet clear whether a proposal will be completed in time for approval at next week's council meeting.
Van Vrancken has been working with Carnival krewes, businesses and civic groups for months on possibly moving Family Gras to the Clearview Shopping Center parking lot and reversing the traditional Metairie parade route to run from Bonnabel Boulevard west to Clearview.
A posting on a neighborhood social media page on Tuesday indicated the proposal was finalized, but Van Vrancken said that is not the case.
She had indicated last month that the December meeting might be the last chance to put any plan before the council in time to make the changes for next year's Carnival.
However, she said Tuesday that even if the council can't vote next month, the January meeting will not be too late to approve changes in advance of the upcoming Carnival season.
Van Vrancken said the pieces may still come together in time to place the plan before the council on Dec. 5, and that the behind-the-scenes work continues apace. An announcement could come "in the near future," she said.
Reversing the traditional route would put Bonnabel at the beginning instead of near the end of the parades, a move aimed at bolstering the neighborhood phase of the parades and giving them some of the qualities that have attracted paradegoers to the Uptown New Orleans route along St. Charles Avenue.
Organizers have gotten complaints in recent years that the parades don’t get to that residential section of the route until late at night, when many children have already gone to bed.
If the parish is able to come to an agreement with the owners of Clearview to hold the Family Gras concert celebration there on the weekend of Feb. 22-24, it would serve as an attractive destination for the end of that weekend's parades.
Most krewes have been supportive of the plan, but not all. The Krewe of Caesar, which rolls on the Saturday night of Family Gras weekend, opposes the potential change.
Argus, which rolls on Mardi Gras day, would likely not be affected. It would continue the same route it has always followed.