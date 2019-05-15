The city of New Orleans has unlawfully withheld more than $7.6 million in tax revenue from the Orleans Parish School Board in recent years to cover city pension debt, according to a lawsuit the OPSB filed Wednesday.
Meanwhile, a bill moving swiftly through the Legislature is an attempt to legalize that improper practice, the suit charged. The bill, Senate Bill 110, would increase the revenue that can be withheld under a separate part of the law.
In a suit filed in Orleans Parish Civil District Court, the OPSB's attorneys said even that part of the law doesn’t square with the state’s constitution. And they asked a judge to force the city to return all the money it has pocketed.
"Voters dedicated this money to education, and we will advocate ....to ensure that these resources get where the voters intended them to go," said OPSB Superintendent Henderson Lewis, Jr., in a statement late Wednesday. "Senate Bill 110 allows these dollars to be diverted away from education, and we cannot allow that to happen."
But Cantrell and city attorney Sunni LeBeouf said the bill will help New Orleans get its "fair share."
"We want everyone to be clear on exactly what this bill does and does not do," Cantrell said. "This bill is designed to ensure accountabiity, as part of our fair-share initiative -- to make sure that the city of New Orleans is covered for the expenses we incur on behalf of other entities."
Cantrell has said her push to get the city a fair share involves "turning over every rock" for new money, such as the cash she recently wrung out of the state's tourism industry for city infrastructure.
The school board is the second agency in a year to sue over the suspected diversion of money it was granted by voters. Its lawsuit comes a week after the state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal upheld a lower court's ruling that City Hall may not divert money from a separate agency, the Downtown Development District, to pay down city debts.
Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Piper Griffin said the city can, however, continue to take 2 percent collection fee from the DDD for raking in taxes on its behalf.
It's the fee that Cantrell wants to double under Senate Bill 110. That move would add up to $9.6 million more a year to the city's general fund, according to a fiscal note attached to the bill. City officials say the rate should be increased because it hasn't gone up since 2005.
"This will prevent needing to return to the legislature multiple times for any additional needed adjustments," officials said. LeBeouf added that Cantrell "has been, and remains, a supporter of the Orleans Parish School Board and the children of this city."
But the OPSB says the fee itself, made legal under a revised statute, is actually unconstitutional, citing past Louisiana Supreme Court rulings to shore up that point.
And it says Cantrell's team is using the bill to mask its money grab to pay down city pension obligations.
The city withheld at least $7.6 million from the OPSB from 2012 to 2017 to pay down obligations to state-adminstered pensions, such as the firefighters or sheriffs' retirement systems, according to the lawsuit.
City Hall actually began using the board's money for pension debt in 2007, the suit said, though it did not say just how much has been diverted since that time. The OPSB has a $440 million total operating budget, which accounts for money it passes on to independent charter schools.
"Any delay in recouping taxes the city has improperly withheld will have an adverse impact on students in New Orleans," wrote Sharonda Williams, a former city attorney in Mitch Landrieu's adminstration. "OPSB is entitled to immediate relief to ensure the best education for students."
The bill has passed the Senate and a House committee, and awaits final House consideration. The legislative session ends no later than June 6.