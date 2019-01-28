For fans planning to boycott Super Bowl LIII this Sunday, their most high-profile alternative to gritting their teeth in front of the television is beginning to take shape.
Boycott Bowl, which began as a simple plea in the dark hours following the blown call that cost the New Orleans Saints a likely trip to the big game in Atlanta, now has a musical lineup and a home on Fulton Street downtown.
It is planned from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, a day in which several local bars and restaurants have already said they won't be showing the game.
Cafe Degas added itself to that list on Monday, and Gov. John Bel Edwards said that he will not be watching the game either.
Boycott Bowl was organized by Brandon Rizzuto, Travis Laurendine and Walter Williams, aka Kango Slimm from the rap duo Partners-N-Crime. Its website bills it as a "music festival that celebrates our culture and benefits New Orleans musicians, chefs, bartenders and the entire service industry rather than the NFL."
It adds: "It will provide us with an opportunity to do something to celebrate our team, our city and our fans that we were wrongfully denied on January 20," when the officiating error resulted in a Saints loss.
Organizers say they have raised nearly $30,000 and any net proceeds from the event will be donated to the New Orleans Recreation Development Foundation.
City officials told Gambit that a local television station is looking at televising the event, which organizers have hoped would help broaden the impact of their act of defiance.
Laurendine, a local music promoter, and Rizzuto, the former general manager of the New Orleans VooDoo arena football team, grew up in Metairie together, playing together at Mike Miley Playground when they were 7 years old.
Just hours after the referees failed to call a blatant pass interference penalty against the Los Angeles Rams, setting up the visiting team's 26-23 overtime win in the NFC Championship game, Rizzuto posted a brief open letter to local officials pitching the idea of having an alternative to the game he couldn't imagine watching.
Friends quickly began commenting on the post and sharing it. Laurendine saw it and instantly felt it was something they should run with.
"I called him and said, 'Let’s actually do this,' " Laurendine said. " 'This is a good idea, but we can take it from an idea to a reality and turn it into a give-back to our city!'”
Laurendine said he was up until 6 a.m. the following morning, creating the Facebook event page and emailing his contacts in the music industry, quickly teaming up with Kango Slimm.
The idea, Laurendine said, was "rather than just sit on our hands or throw our TVs out the window, we’ve got to take action and do something.”
As of Monday afternoon, the event's Facebook page had 13,000 people saying they are going to Boycott Bowl and 55,000 saying they are interested.
Laurendine said the lineup will be "a gumbo pot of music," and acts confirmed for the show, which will be streamed over the Internet, include Choppa, Dash Rip Rock, Flow Tribe, Khris Royal, Shamarr Allen, Partners-N-Crime & the Big EZ Band, 5th Ward Weebie, the Vettes, Rockin' Dopsie Jr., Fred LeBlanc, Kermit Ruffins and Ricky B.
Tickets are $10 each, though any donations beyond that can be put toward other tickets or $50 VIP packages, and there are three tiers of sponsorship available for corporate donors.
Laurendine said he and Rizzuto expect to spend money on the event, not make it.
The event's website is https://boycottbowl.com/