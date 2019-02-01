Charles Brown, who has led the New Orleans Public Library system since 2011, will retire in March after a half-century of public service in various cities and states.
Brown sent out an email to his staff late Thursday informing them of his retirement. It was not immediately clear when or by what process his replacement would be appointed.
"Preparing to end a career that spans half a century and has been integral to my life is daunting beyond words," Brown wrote. "However that it comes to a close here at NOPL seems fitting. Together, in collaboration with the community and elected officials, we, collectively, have much of which to be proud."
Stay with The New Orleans Advocate for more on this story.