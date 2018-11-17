Some changes are expected at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Sunday for the New Orleans Saints game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to New Orleans' boil-water order in effect.

The order, issued for all of New Orleans' east bank Saturday, is precautionary due to a drop in water pressure, which can allow contaminants to get into the water distribution system. Results of tests on the safety of the water are expected sometime Sunday.

You won't be able to order fountain drinks at the Superdome because of the order during the Saints' Sunday afternoon game, with bottles being the only purchase option for soda and water in the stadium. Mixed drinks and draft beer, however, will still be sold, SMG General Manager Alan Freeman said.

In addition, all ice makers at the stadium have been shut down, with SMG opting to only use ice purchased from a supplier at the game. Signs have also been placed on all water founatins and bathrooms notifying patrons of boil-water advisory.

The same precautions being taken for Sunday were also carried out at the New Orleans Pelicans' home game against the Denver Nuggets Saturday night at the Smoothie King Center.

