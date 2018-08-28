New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond on Tuesday likened the sexual abuse scandal engulfing the Roman Catholic Church to the "incredible destruction" wrought by Hurricane Katrina, saying that church leaders face a similarly fraught road to recovery.
"Thirteen years later, we are hit by another storm — not of rain, not of wind," Aymond said. "It is, indeed, a man-made storm."
The archbishop apologized for the atrocities of some of his colleagues, telling hundreds of parishioners, priests and seminarians there is "no excuse in the world for abusing a child."
He asked God to forgive predatory clergymen — and the hierarchy that countenanced their misconduct — for betraying their faith in the same way the apostle Peter denied knowing Jesus three times before the crucifixion.
"It's a first step," Aymond said, "and I can assure you that with this apology will come action, in our archdiocese and throughout the United States."
Aymond delivered his remarks during a "healing Mass" at St. Joseph Church on Tulane Avenue, a well-attended service dedicated to thousands of victims who were sexually abused by priests and other church officials.
The Mass continued the tour of atonement the archbishop has led after a steady stream of horrific revelations this summer, including allegations of priests raping or abusing children and high-ranking church officials looking the other way for generations.
The scandal has reached unprecedented depths in recent days, with Pope Francis himself facing calls to resign over his handling of allegations made against former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who stepped down recently amid claims he sexually abused young priests and minors.
Tuesday's service also came just two weeks after a grand jury in Pennsylvania released a stunning report that outlined 70 years of abuse and cover-ups in six of that state's eight dioceses. That report found that hundreds of clergy members had sexually abused more than 1,000 victims, and that "individual leaders of the church have largely escaped public accountability."
Disgraced New Orleans deacon continued as lay minister despite abuse claims; archbishop 'embarrassed'
Closer to home, Aymond has sought to explain how local church leaders allowed George Brignac, a former Catholic deacon accused of molesting several young boys, to continue serving as a lay minister decades after he was defrocked for sexual misconduct.
Brignac, 83, served as a lector at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church even after the Archdiocese of New Orleans this year paid more than $500,000 to settle claims that Brignac repeatedly raped an 8-year-old altar boy at Holy Rosary School more than three decades ago.
The archdiocese did not alert parishioners to the settlement — or the archdiocese's finding that a "credible" claim of sexual abuse had been made against the former deacon — until days after The Advocate reported the development.
"This is not a clergy problem. It's a Catholic problem," said Bruce Galbraith, 66, of Metairie, who attended the healing Mass. He said the barrage of bad news in recent weeks has been "hurtful in a lot of ways."
Church leaders have sought to contain the damage and to reassure parishioners like Galbraith. Aymond made similar remarks last week during a homily at St. Louis Cathedral, saying he was "very sorry that bishops, priests and deacons have let us down and have let you down."
"In many ways, we have lost your trust," the archbishop said in that address, "and I am keenly aware of that."
'You're going to have some lost sheep': NO Catholic leaders in damage control after latest sex-abuse scandals
Tuesday's service was itself an acknowledgement of the deepening crisis, as such Masses are often reserved for calamities like the opioid epidemic and gun violence among inner-city youth.
Francis called upon the church years ago to conduct itself like a "field hospital after battle," tending to the injured and the suffering. That approach, in the context of the current scandals, has placed clerics in the awkward posture of asking victims to return to the very place where their lives were upended.
"You have to heal the wounds," the pontiff once said. "Then we can talk about everything else."
The former altar boy who recently reported Brignac's alleged abuse to the New Orleans Police Department said he considered attending Tuesday's Mass but decided against it.
"I don't really have any faith in the church at this point," he said, adding that he intends to meet privately with Aymond in the near future. "I feel like it's a genuine gesture, but I feel like the church has a lot to make up for."