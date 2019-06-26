Spring Flooding Lousiana
Workers open bays of the Bonnet Carre Spillway, to divert rising water from the Mississippi River to Lake Pontchartrain, upriver from New Orleans, in Norco, La., Friday, May 10, 2019. Torrential rains in Louisiana brought such a rapid rise on the river that the Army Corps of Engineers is opening the major spillway four days earlier than planned. Spokesman Ricky Boyett says the river rose six inches in 24 hours, with more rain expected through the weekend. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ORG XMIT: LAGH103

 Gerald Herbert

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to begin closing the Bonnet Carré Spillway the second or third week in July, ending a record opening for the flood-control structure that pours Mississippi River water into Lake Pontchartrain and the Mississippi Sound.

Plans are based on National Weather Service forecasts and could change.

The update on the spillway was also posted on Twitter Wednesday, showing the Mississippi River's flood level below 17 feet above sea level at the Carrollton gauge in New Orleans. The spillway's closing process would begin at 15.5 feet.

“There is still a tremendous amount of water in the river so the closing will not be a fast operation and Mississippi River waters will not exceed 1,250,000 cubic feet per second past the Carrollton Gage,” said an email from Corps spokesman Matt Roe.

The spillway has been open this year for a record total of 90 days, pushing trillions of gallons of Mississippi River water into Lake Pontchartrain and the Mississippi Sound.

The previous record for a spillway opening was 75 days in 1973, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers New Orleans District, which operates the Bonnet Carré.

The spillway opening is being blamed for high mortality rates of dolphins, oysters and other aquatic life, plus algae blooms plaguing the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts.

This story originally appeared in the Biloxi Sun Herald.

