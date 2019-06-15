New Orleans’ often-unreliable water infrastructure, an Art Deco landmark that now fronts a junk yard, a closed historic school, a grocery that was a cornerstone of the Treme and 7th Ward communities, and the city’s neighborhood theaters are among the most at-risk historic features in the city, according to the Louisiana Landmarks Society.
The “New Orleans Nine,” a list of nine architectural or historical features put out annually by the society since 2005, aims to call attention to physical aspects of the city that are endangered but can still be saved.
As in the past, this year’s list is a mix of specific buildings chosen for their architectural, historical or cultural significance and broader aspects of the city’s built environment.
Perhaps the most widespread of those elements this year is the society’s frank warning about the state of the Sewerage & Water Board’s infrastructure, something that will likely resonate with residents forced to deal with repeated flooding and boil-water advisories in recent years.
“Recent decades of neglect and political maneuvering, coupled with a lack of investment and prioritization of the infrastructure, have led to precarious storm and drinking water systems,” according to the society. “Repeated episodes of flooding and boil-water advisories threaten our historic structures, resources, culture and tourism dollars. We are at a critical juncture that requires heavy investment in our infrastructure.”
The S&WB’s inclusion on the list comes as Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the utility’s leadership have raised similar alarms. A deal reached during this year’s legislative session is poised to see the S&WB reap tens of millions in new tax dollars, largely from hotel and short-term rental guests, but officials have warned that much more is needed.
The list also includes the McDonogh No. 7 school Uptown, which the Orleans Parish School Board is hoping to trade to the Housing Authority of New Orleans in exchange for a large plot of land that would be used for a sports field for the new Booker T. Washington High School on Earhart Boulevard.
The proposal threatens a roughly 140-year-old Milan Street building, designed by architect William A. Freret, that is one of the oldest remaining McDonogh schools in the city, according to the landmarks society, which worries that the building will be torn down by HANO to build “dense apartments.”
A housing authority official has said it plans a mixed-use complex at the site that would respect the zoning and architectural integrity of the neighborhood.
Neighborhood concerns are among the reasons that the Circle Food Store, which has served as a community hub at North Claiborne and St. Bernard avenues since the early 1930s in a Mission Revival-style building designed by Sam Stone, is on the list.
The store has flooded repeatedly, including massive damage during Hurricane Katrina that required $8 million in renovations. Though eventually reopened, it was forced to close due to financial problems.
The store was added to the 2019 "New Orleans Nine" list before the historically African-American-owned business was sold at an auction to real estate investor Sidney Torres IV. The Landmarks Society said “the neighborhood waits to see if the new owner will redevelop the store in a way that serves the community.”
Torres has said he plans to reopen the store with input from the community. On Friday, he said plans call for reopening the store as a grocery that would also house independently operating vendors such as a butcher, baker and pharmacy.
The General Laundry, Cleaners and Dyers building at 2544 St. Peter St. was singled out for decades of negligence that are destroying what has been called “the most outstanding Art Deco building” in the city, according to the society.
The 1927 building, notable for its bright façade, has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1974 and also made the "New Orleans Nine" list in 2010, but it is now water-damaged and partially roofless. “Yet its brilliance shines to inspire anyone with eyes and heart,” according to the group.
The building is part of a property owned by Southern Recycling. The company did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.
Several of the buildings on the list point out the threats that can come when it is not clear who owns or is responsible for a building.
One such home is an 1880 Creole cottage at 5763 Dauphine St., in Holy Cross, which is threatened by demolition by neglect. The property was owned by a single family for most of the time since it was built at the rear of the Charbonnet Plantation, but later generations have died or moved away, according to the organization.
“The issue of joint or missing owners is a constant threat to houses of this type,” according to the list. “Recent city liens have increased the likelihood of demolition.”
Another building, at 1016 N. Roman St., is used as an example of the rare three-bay Creole cottage, a style that was popular for only about five years starting in 1845. The style is seen as connecting the more familiar Creole cottages and shotgun homes; the example cited by the landmarks group was built by "free man of color" Lenoville Pascal. However, the property has fallen into disrepair in recent years after passing into an estate with multiple owners, according to the society.
Amy Stelly, a member of the committee that finalized the list, said the building shows the importance of estate planning, a key to “generational and community wealth.”
“The continued loss of our unique residential building types is a detriment to the city’s culture and economy,” Stelly said in emailed comments. “And it negatively impacts the affordability of our city. Deteriorated and vacant properties serve no one.”
A three-story Greek Revival store and house at 425 Celeste St., in the Lower Garden District, is also at risk, according to the group. The 1865 building’s cast-iron columns are weathered and falling off, and the building as a whole is at risk from demolition by neglect as well as the possibility that it will be intentionally torn down to make room for developments in the area, according to the group.
The dozens of neighborhood movie theaters that used to dot the city also made the list. Many are gone, and those that remain are threatened and mostly closed due to the advent of television, suburban multiplexes and numerous home viewing options.
The list also includes pavers that make up some streets themselves. Belgian paving stones, such as those still seen on some parts of St. Joseph Street, were installed in the mid-19th century throughout the city. In many cases, the stones were paved over in the early 20th century as the rise of automobiles caused asphalt to be favored.
While the stones still serve as a roadway’s foundation in many places, they remain exposed in only a handful of areas, “lending an undeniable charm and authenticity to the historic streetscape,” according to the society.