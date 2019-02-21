Carl Arredondo, one of the New Orleans area's most-trusted meteorologists and a staple at WWL-TV, is stepping down because of vision problems, the station announced Thursday afternoon.
Arredondo said he has Retinitis Pigmentosa, which is described on the National Eye Institute’s website as a “rare, genetic disorder that involves a breakdown and loss of cells in the retina.” The site says that commons symptoms include “difficulty seeing at night and a loss of side (peripheral) vision.”
Arredondo has been at WWL-TV for 28 years. He started at WWL-TV in 1991 after leaving The Weather Channel.
