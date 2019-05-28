Alex Wiggins, a Los Angeles transit security manager, has been tapped as the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority's chief executive officer, a new position that was created as the agency prepares to once again assume its own executive responsibilities.
Wiggins, 52, joined the Los Angeles transit system as executive director of security in 2015, after more than two decades in the public-transportation sector. He has worked for transit systems in Denver, Chicago and Oceanside, California, serving as chief administrative officer and deputy executive director, among other roles.
An executive commitee selected Wiggins Tuesday from a pool of four finalists and 18 eligible contenders. The full board approved that recommendation at a meeting later that morning.
He will assume by September oversight of an agency that is reducing the role its private contractor, Transdev, plays in its operations starting this fall.
The other finalists were Derrick Breun, a regional vice president with Transdev; Mark Major, a former Transdev New Orleans executive and before that the RTA's general manager; and Mikel Oglesby, a deputy executive director at the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority.
Wiggins will oversee a team of about 70 public employees, along with a crew of private employees led by Darryll Simpson, Transdev's choice to lead its operation under its reduced contract.
Transdev competed for and won on Tuesday the right to manage the RTA's buses, streetcars and ferries but to leave senior executive responsiiblities to public RTA employees.
The expectation is that many of those public jobs will go to current Transdev employees, many of whom have been at the RTA for years.
At least one of those positions, that of chief administrative officer, will go to Jared Munster, who has served as the RTA's interim executive director for the past year.
Stay with The Advocate for more.