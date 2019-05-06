Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced a deal Monday morning that would provide millions of dollars sought by the mayor for New Orleans’ crumbling streets and drainage system.

The agreement would provide $50 million in one-time money, $17.5 million over five years and $26 million annually, if state legislators and New Orleans voters agree.

“The people of New Orleans deserve reliable drainage and by working together in partnership, we will be able to make investments to improve its infrastructure,” Edwards said in a statement.

“The people of New Orleans are getting more of their fair share, with critical revenue being directed towards our infrastructure at a time when the need is dire,” Cantrell said in a statement.

News accounts have provided the general parameters of the agreement, but Monday’s announcement provides the first specifics.

Of the $50 million in one-time dollars, $28 million would come from the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center ($20 million from its reserves and $8 million that was meant for other projects but wasn’t spent) and $22 million would come from the state Hazard Mitigation Grant Program that wasn’t spent from previous disasters and from a “revolver loan fund” in the Division of Administration from Hurricane Katrina.

The $17.5 million would come by delaying re-payments of $3.5 million per year over five years that the city owes the state for GO Zone payments. The city now will have to begin making those payments in 2026.

The recurring revenue would come from three bills before the Legislature.

House Bill 522 would increase the tax on hotel guests by 1 percentage point and raise $12 million per year. State Rep. Neil Abramson, D-New Orleans, is the sponsor. HB522 has passed the Ways and Means Committee and is awaiting action by the full House.

House Bill 43 would increase the tax on Airbnb and other short-term rentals by up to 6.75 percent to equalize the rate with the hotel tax rate. New Orleans voters would have to approve the measure, which would raise as much as $10 million per year. HB43 also has passed Ways and Means and is before the House.

Ways and Means is scheduled to take up the third piece, House Bill 589, on Monday morning. It would allow the Convention Center to follow through on plans to open a 1,200-room hotel on the center’s upriver side. Lawyers have been haggling over language involving the development of the hotel, a parking garage and adjacent land owned by the center. State Rep. Walt Leger III, D-New Orleans, is the sponsor.

The mayor has been pushing for more infrastructure dollars since last fall, and her office and the governor’s office thought they had a deal last week. But Abramson insisted that they smooth out the language first in HB589. Negotiators worked out the language over the weekend.