The Louisiana Department of Health will offer free flu shots at public health clinics throughout Louisiana on Thursday, according to a press release from LDH Tuesday.

The clinics are open to the public for screening and vaccination. Insurance is not required and there is no cost. Walk ups are welcome and participants are advised to wear short or loose-fitting sleeves.

Louisiana is among the states with the highest levels of flu activity so far this season, the LDH says, and it encourages Louisianans to get their flu shots as soon as possible.

Last year's flu season was particularly severe for Louisiana. Each year the flu causes 500 deaths and nearly 3,000 hospitalizations in Louisiana, but last year there were more than 15,000 hospitalizations and more than 1,600 deaths from the flu.

“In terms of flu seasons, the last one was very severe. Now is the time to get a flu shot and protect yourself from a serious illness,” said Dr. Frank Welch, immunization director for the Louisiana Department of Health.

“Although a flu shot is never 100 percent effective, a vaccination is the best way to prevent getting sick from the flu and getting serious complications.

In New Orleans the free flu shots will be offered 2-6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Jefferson Parish Health Unit at 111 North Causeway Blvd in Metairie.

A full list of clinic locations is available here through the Louisiana Department of Health website.