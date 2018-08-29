Brad Pitt sees his Lower 9th Ward homebuilding efforts as a model for other areas _lowres

Photo provided by Make It Right Nola -- Brad Pitt rides a bicycle through the Make It Right community in the lower 9th ward

Though the homes in Brad Pitt's "Make it Right" foundation's campaign were built with good intentions, residents say they have significant problems 13 years after Hurricane Katrina decimated the area. 

Many of the distinctive Lower 9th Ward homes now have issues with porches, steps, roofs, electrical and plumbing, according to a report from WWL-TV

Attorney Ron Austin told WWL-TV he plans to bring a lawsuit against Pitt's foundation on behalf of residents, some of whom have reported illnesses and severe headaches. 

For the full report from WWL-TV, click here. 

