Though the homes in Brad Pitt's "Make it Right" foundation's campaign were built with good intentions, residents say they have significant problems 13 years after Hurricane Katrina decimated the area.

Many of the distinctive Lower 9th Ward homes now have issues with porches, steps, roofs, electrical and plumbing, according to a report from WWL-TV.

Attorney Ron Austin told WWL-TV he plans to bring a lawsuit against Pitt's foundation on behalf of residents, some of whom have reported illnesses and severe headaches.

For the full report from WWL-TV, click here.

+2 Make It Right Foundation seeks to demolish Lower 9th Ward home just seven years after it was built With repairs stalled for two years on one of its iconic, modernist homes in the Lower 9th Ward, the Make It Right Foundation wants to demolish…

+4 Brad Pitt sees his Lower 9th Ward homebuilding efforts as a model for other areas Actor Brad Pitt didn’t have much experience with financing forgivable loans when he built his first home in the Hurricane Katrina-ravaged Lowe…