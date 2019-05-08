Mandeville Mayor Donald Villere has issued a veto of the City Council's vote last month to reduce the compensation package of the city's next mayor.
Villere, who is term-limited, would not be affected by the reduction in salary and benefits from $196,447 to $135,000. But he argued against the move at the council's last meeting and questioned its authority to reduce the pay beginning in the next term.
In his veto message, submitted to the council Wednesday, Villere said the ordinance is not in agreement with the authority given to the council under the city's Home Rule Charter.
He said the minutes of the commission that drafted the charter show that there was discussion about whether it should say that the council has the authority to change the mayor's salary or only to increase it.
"It was clear that the intent of the Charter Commission was for the council to be given the authority to increase the mayor's salary should it choose to do so," Villere said.
The City Council voted 5-0 to decrease the next mayor's pay. It will take four votes to override the veto. The veto has to be advertised and won't be on the agenda until May 23.
Councilwoman Lauré Sica, who co-sponsored the measure with Councilman Mike Pulaski, said she has not yet seen the veto message. However, she said that she and Pulaski carefully researched the issue, and she believes that the council does have the authority to make such a change.
"I feel the charter does give us the authority to change a salary that's been established in an ordinance," she said.
The city's Home Rule Charter establishes a $25,000 salary for the mayor and says that the council can increase that amount, which it has done frequently.
The council did not increase Villere's salary last year.
Villere's salary is $114,475, and the ordinance adopted by the council reduces that to $94,500 a year for the term that begins July 1, 2020.
"I stand by the ordinance. It's logical, reasonable and it's a nice salary," Sica said.
The City Council decided to conduct a salary survey during last year's budget debates, she said, and that survey showed Mandeville was out of step with surrounding cities.
"It was a runaway train, and we wanted to get it in line before we all left office," she said.
Villere said that he vetoed the ordinance because he believes it clearly violates the charter and doesn't the council was fully informed when it voted.
"If they want to knowingly violate the law, which they are sworn to uphold...and blatantly go against it, that's up to them, But I don't know that they want to go against it," he said.
The mayor's salary has generally been increased every year, but the council's research showed that it was reduced when Villere first took office.
In the veto message, Villere addressed that issue, saying that the budget ordinance for 2010 set a salary of $101,000, a rate that would have gone into effect on July 1 of that year.
But then-Mayor Eddie Price resigned in October 2009 before pleading guilty to corruption and income tax evasion charges. The veto message notes that Price, interim Mayor Bubby Luons and Villere, who was elected to fill out Price's term, were all paid the same bi-weekly rate, which translated into $96,300 a year.
"The budget for 2010-11 raised the salary of the mayor 2½ percent as it had in each year until 2017," Villere's veto said. "The salary of Mayor Donald Villere has been frozen since fiscal year 2017 to present."
Villere said that there is no precedent for reducing the mayor's salary, and that information, combined with the minutes from the charter commission, make it clear that the ordinance was wrong. If the council wants to reduce the mayor's salary, he said, they should put a charter amendment before the voters.
Mandeville will hold municipal elections next spring. So far, one candidate, business owner Chad Bordelon, has announced plans to run for mayor.