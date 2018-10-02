The shipbuilder currently behind schedule in delivering two new ferry boats to New Orleans' Regional Transit Authority is racking up late fees of $1,000 a day until the boats arrive.
Metal Shark signed a $10.7 million contract with the RTA to provide ferries for the route between Canal Street and Algiers Point. The boats were due to arrive in March, but design issues with the two catamaran-style ferries have delayed the delivery.
The delays mean Metal Shark, based in Jeanerette, will lose $750,000 the company was supposed to receive for providing the boats earlier than originally planned, according to transit officials. In addition, late fees totaling roughly $130,000 as of this week will continue to build until the boats arrive, records show.
The RTA and its private operator Transdev have refused to accept the boats until Metal Shark fixes problems found in the shipbuilders' designs. Metal Shark is also on the hook for the cost of the repairs, an amount that was unclear Tuesday.
"The things we've identified, they need to get corrected, period," Transdev Vice President and RTA General Manager Justin Augustine III said in a recent interview. "Safety is our number one priority."
The RTA has not provided an expected delivery date as officials aren't certain when the U.S. Coast Guard will grant approval.
The boat issues are just one of the problems with a riverfront transit project that was supposed to be one of Mayor Mitch Landrieu's bigger achievements before he left office in May. Plans to raze and rebuild the aging Canal Street ferry terminal were also delayed due to residents' complaints about the terminal's design and concerns that the public was shut out of the planning process.
Transdev believed that it would be able to demolish and rebuild the aging terminal at the foot of Canal Street for $14 million. But construction firms said they couldn't do the work for any less than $26 million.
Now, RTA is working with the construction industry to come up with a design it can afford, delaying the terminal's completion by nearly three years.
A series of delays with the ferries started earlier this year. The first boat was supposed to be delivered by March 21, but RTA pushed back that deadline to May 7, and again to June 7. During inspections, several problems with the boats' design were discovered.
Specifically, Metal Shark has had to replace the boats' stairways and fuel tanks. The boats also didn't drain correctly, and there were issues with how some of their equipment was mounted.
RTA began charging late fees after June 7 for the first boat and after September 17 for the second boat, according to an amended deal with the contractor.
Metal Shark did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But spokesman Josh Stickles told The Advocate last month that Coast Guard officials responsible for the waterways near the company's Franklin shipyard had cleared one of the boats for transit to New Orleans.
He added at the time that no major issues were found with its boats for use in New Orleans.
Metal Shark has said that the U.S. Coast Guard in Morgan City has approved at least one of its boats, but the New Orleans Coast Guard must give final clearance before the vessels can transport passengers on the Mississippi River.
Upon delivery, the boats are under a year-long warranty, according to Metal Shark's contract. The RTA will also withhold about 10 percent of the total amount it owes Metal Shark until each boat is delivered.