Jefferson Parish's oldest and newest Mardi Gras krewes will roll on the Saturday night of Family Gras in Metairie next year.
The Krewe of Centurions, which was started by a group of businessmen in Harahan 40 years ago, and the Magical Krewe of Mad Hatters, which will roll for the first time in 2020, will take back-to-back spots in the second day of the three-day concert festival at Clearview Center on Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken and the captains of both krewes made the announcement Monday afternoon at Clearview, which became the new home to Family Gras weekend this year.
Both parades will roll along the new route, which starts on Bonnabel Boulevard and runs along Veterans Memorial Boulevard to Clearview, taking in Severn Avenue along the way. Family Gras is held the first weekend of Mardi Gras — Feb. 14-16 next year — and the Krewe of Excalibur will roll Friday night and the Krewe of Kings will roll Sunday.
Parades previously ran that route from west to the east, but the change was made by the parish to try to use the parades to try to bolster Family Gras. A couple krewes, however, did not take to the change.
The Krewe of Caesar rolled along the old route this year and has said it will no longer parade after 40 years in Metairie. The Krewe of Isis, which rolls the second weekend of Mardi Gras, also did not run the new route this year and announced last week it will roll in Kenner next year.
Joey Lacoste, captain of Mad Hatters, said the krewe expects to have about 20 floats. The group was part of the Krewe of Kings last year and put about 160 people on that krewe's floats, he said.
Instead of kings, Mad Hatters will have a Mad Hatter each year, and next year that will be former New Orleans Saints quarterback Bobby Hebert.