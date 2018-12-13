U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond has been named assistant to the House majority whip, boosting the Louisiana Democrat's standing in his party as it prepares to take control of half of Capitol Hill.
In a move that squares with pledges from long-serving House Democrats to bring fresh blood into leadership ranks, soon-to-be Majority Whip James Clyburn announced Thursday that Richmond, 45, will serve in the newly created role.
“In my campaign for majority whip, I promised to involve every segment of our caucus and empower the next generation of leaders as integral parts of the whip team," Clyburn said in announcing Richmond's appointment, along with several others. "I am very excited for the diverse set of experiences and talents these members and staff will bring to the table."
While there are typically several deputies to the whip, whose primary job is to corral votes and keep party members in line with the leadership, Richmond's position will make him Clyburn's second-in-command, Richmond said in an interview.
"I will be Clyburn’s right-hand man," he said. "I will make sure that there are no cracks in the armor and that everything runs smoothly. And that’s what I’m sure he envisions."
Majority whip is considered the No. 3 position in the House, after speaker and majority leader.
Richmond, the only Democrat in Louisiana's congressional delegation, last month easily won a fifth term representing Louisiana's 2nd District. The district includes most of New Orleans, parts of Baton Rouge and many areas in between.
As the outgoing chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, Richmond has already proved adept at leading one of the more powerful groups of House Democrats. The new post could position him to climb higher into party leadership in the coming years.
Clyburn, 78, is term-limited in his role as whip under a deal that ascending House Speaker Nancy Pelosi struck this week to allow her to stay atop her party's leadership. Pelosi agreed to remain speaker for no more than four years.
While younger Democrats have mostly agreed to allow more experienced colleagues to hold onto power in the coming Congress as they seek to challenge President Donald Trump, the term limits placed upon current leaders as part of the deal may provide Richmond a path into a more powerful position sooner rather than later.
Richmond's appointment also offers a bit higher profile for the mostly junior, mostly Republican Louisiana delegation, which will see U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise's power in the House wane now that Republicans will be the minority party starting in January. Scalise will be minority whip, the No. 2 position among House Republicans; he has been the majority whip.
"The position puts you at the leadership table, and Louisiana’s needs are so big and so great, that it will allow us to advocate, as we whip votes for bills and so forth," Richmond said of his new post.
"The first thing off the bat is, we have to really enact an affordable and long-term national flood insurance program. So, this gives us the ability to talk to everybody about it, figure out their priorities and just work with people," he said.