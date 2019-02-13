Happy Valentine's Day. Bang-bang.
Royalty Productions LLC will be staging scenes for a movie titled “Queen & Slim” on Thursday in the 1200 and 1300 blocks of St. Bernard Avenue, between Marais Street and Henriette Delille Street. Simulated gunfire will be heard between about 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., officials said.
Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office deputies will be on hand to help ensure safety and notify emergency services if needed.
Residents are urged to reach out to the production company beforehand so that the crew can accommodate the needs of the residents. Call (323) 252-9091 with any concerns or questions.
Residents' understanding and cooperation is deeply appreciated.