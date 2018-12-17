Lusher Charter School’s expansion into a building near its Freret Street location is set for the beginning of the 2021 school year, but school officials are already planning for renovations that may be needed.
The former Allen School building on Loyola Avenue, currently occupied by Sci High, is adjacent to Lusher’s own Alcee Fortier campus on Freret.
Orleans Parish School Board officials announced in the summer that Lusher will receive the building as soon as Sci High moves into its new state-of-the-art campus in Mid-City.
Sci High and state officials broke ground on that campus late last month; construction is expected to take two years.
In the meantime, Sci High has welcomed Lusher school leaders into the Allen building to begin planning how to use it, Lusher operations manager Frank Israel told the school’s governing board on Saturday.
The Orleans Parish School Board will still own the Allen building, as it does Lusher’s other buildings, and will thus pay for major renovations that are needed. However, Lusher may have to pay for any changes that are deemed less than essential, Lusher chief executive Kathy Riedlinger said.
Although Lusher has yet to determine how it will divide its students across the adjoining campuses, the school expects to increase its enrollment, which will help offset the higher maintenance costs, she said.
“We anticipate being able to take more students, so that will be more revenue,” Riedlinger said.
In some ways, the Allen building resembles the condition of the Alcee Fortier building when Israel joined the school administration five years ago to lead its renovations, he told the board. The plaster ceilings show damage from water intrusion, and lighting in classrooms can be dim, he said.
In addition, some of the bathrooms in the Allen building were built for elementary school students and still have sink and counter heights that are far too low for high school students to use comfortably, Israel said.
Lusher and the School Board are discussing what accessibility improvements will be made at the Allen building, which does not have an elevator, for example.
“It needs a whole lot of paint, but the bones are great, and it’s a really beautiful old building,” Israel said.
The timeline for Lusher’s move is heavily dependent on the construction schedule at Sci High’s new building, as any delays in completing the new building will postpone Sci High's move from the Allen building. School officials expect Lusher to receive the building sometime in 2021, for opening that fall.
At the meeting Saturday, Lusher board member Paul Barron praised Riedlinger for her work over the years leading to securing the Allen building for Lusher.
Riedlinger said the decision was made by schools Superintendent Henderson Lewis Jr. and that she appreciated his support.