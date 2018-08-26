When lease negotiations between a Tulane University-HCA consortium and publicly owned East Jefferson General Hospital collapsed this month, it sent leaders of the financially troubled hospital back to square one in their search for a company to take over its operations.
The latest setback has left the Jefferson Parish Council — which sits as the board of the district that owns and operates the hospital — with a dwindling list of possible suitors, a worrisome balance sheet and the certainty that any new deal would take months, at least, to put together.
The collapse of the talks also created new questions about the long-term viability of the hospital, which has technically defaulted on $140 million in bonds and, according to its 2017 audit, lost $25 million in a year.
Hospital leaders counter that the facility maintains a healthy cash flow and is current on its debt obligations. But they acknowledge that a deal to lease it to a private operator is in the hospital's best interest, and they say they remain hopeful that a deal can be lined up soon.
In the meantime, EJGH may have to sell some assets to help cover deficits, officials said.
"Clearly, we are facing some challenges," said Bob Riley, the hospital's chief financial officer. "The reality is that EJ still needs a partner. We need somebody to come in and work with us."
The challenges are stark. The hospital is in technical default on about $140 million in bonds issued in 2011. The technical default, which is not the same or as consequential as monetary default, was triggered when EJGH failed to hit certain earnings targets. That means that, technically, the bondholders could demand the full debt be paid immediately.
Riley said that's not going to happen and that the hospital is current on all debt and interest payments. "We continue to fund our debt service requirements," he said.
The hospital also reported a $25 million loss on its 2017 audit filed with the Legislative Auditor's Office. However, $22 million of that was due to depreciation and amortization, which are counted as expenses, even though they are not cash expenditures.
Industry analysts have taken a dimmer view of the hospital's situation. The rating agency Moody's called the outlook "negative," adding that the agency expected "the hospital's financial performance will remain weak, elevating its risk," according to an Aug. 18, 2017, report.
Similarly, S&P Global Ratings downgraded the hospital's bond rating late last year to "B+" from "BB," meaning its bonds are considered highly speculative.
"The downgrade and negative outlook is the result of EJGH's mounting operational challenges and multi-year operating losses," the agency wrote in an October 2017 report.
The B+ rating from S&P indicates the hospital still has the capacity to meet its debts but that its bonds are below investment grade and it would have to pay a high interest rate to borrow money because of its poor financial prospects.
Riley said the downgrades will have "no impact" in the short term because the hospital is not planning to issue any new bonds.
"We are not looking to go into the market," he said.
He acknowledged that the hospital's recent quarterly balance sheets are "not stellar," but he said it still has a strong cash position, enough to fund 100 days of operations as well as its pension and other obligations.
The hospital also may soon seek to sell some unused assets such as land or buildings, according to Parish Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken, whose district includes the hospital. EJGH owns a number of buildings it doesn't use and a large tract of land on Houma Boulevard, she said.
"That's a prime piece of real estate," she said. The sales would "give us options," she added.
Gerald Parton, the hospital's CEO, is also looking at ways to "economize" on operations, she said. Hospital officials did not provide specifics on what sort of changes may be under consideration.
Hopes were high late last year when it was announced that the officials were in talks with a partnership between health care behemoth HCA and Tulane, collectively known as University Health System, about a possible lease.
Back in 2013, HCA had submitted a bid to lease both EJGH and West Jefferson Medical Center from the parish. Louisiana Children's Medical Center and Ochsner Health System also were bidding on both hospitals in a package deal.
But HCA withdrew its bid, citing the heavy involvement of local politics and factionalism on the Parish Council. LCMC later signed a deal with the parish to lease West Jefferson Medical Center only, and Oschner also pulled out.
That left East Jefferson to limp along on its own. Hopes were revived last year, when HCA teamed with Tulane and began negotiations with East Jefferson officials again.
But as those talks dragged on for months with no deal, fears grew that there were problems. Then, in a vaguely worded statement Aug. 14, the two sides announced that the talks had been abandoned because "the goals of the proposed alliance were not going to be achieved."
Hospital officials have said they intend to begin immediately seeking a new partner. Ochsner and LCMC again have been mentioned as possibilities. But Ochsner issued a statement denying that it was in talks to lease the hospital, and LCMC refused to address the issue, with a spokesman saying only that LCMC "will continue to work collaboratively with the hospital."
Van Vrancken said the difficulty in finding a leasing partner should not affect whether people choose to go to EJGH for health care. It has won numerous accolades, she noted. “We know it’s a great community hospital.”
But she said that finding a partner to take over the operation is crucial.
"We will be looking extremely hard," she said. But "it won't happen overnight."