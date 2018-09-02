Since it returned to local management four years ago, the Housing Authority of New Orleans has worked to professionalize its operations, balance its budget and shake a long-held reputation for dysfunctionality.
But the agency still faces criticism from those who think it alone can solve the city’s affordable housing shortage or who don't appreciate its work to address other problems.
That’s the view of Executive Director Gregg Fortner, who in the years since HANO came out of federal receivership hasn’t been uniformly praised but who has gained in a key ally in Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
“Even if the stigma and impressions are still out there that, ‘HANO is screwed up, blah blah, blah,' ” he said in a recent interview, “you can’t come in and prove it, based on the administrative functions that we’ve solidified right now.”
To Fortner, the HANO of the future is one that houses the city’s poorest residents in a way that affords them dignity, while also handing them the tools to one day be able to house themselves.
But he’s a realist, adding that such a vision can only be realized within the confines of HANO's financing, 100 percent of which is provided by the federal government.
As that funding has dwindled in recent years, Fortner has had to make hard choices.
He's cut his staff by a fifth since his arrival, while also pulling money from HANO's reserves to stay afloat. But he says that this fiscal year he'll balance his books without that drawdown for the first time in three years, finally keeping his early promise to avoid such measures.
HANO’s largest component, its Section 8 program which gives low-income residents vouchers to rent apartments from private landlords, has weathered one of the biggest shake-ups. The program had a staff of 250 in 2014 and was spending $250,000 more per month than it was taking in.
At the same time, there were complaints about rude Section 8 case workers, and federal officials later found that the staff had fallen behind on their annual checks of residents’ income, to verify their continued eligibility for the vouchers.
The Section 8 department is now down to 86 employees and has gone from having 1,100 backlogged income checks in February 2017 to just 20 as of last week. What’s more: “Right now, we have a half-million-dollar surplus,” Fortner said.
But the program’s inspections of the private properties rented by its tenants remain a “pain point,” said Alice Riener, president of HANO’s board.
To that end, the agency is considering farming out the inspections work to a private firm. That move could result in more layoffs, Fortner acknowledged, though he said the idea isn't definite.
Riener was one of five board members who voted to renew Fortner’s contract for another year in July, after he agreed to give members more frequent updates about the authority’s operations.
Former Vice President Andreanecia Morris, who has sparred with Fortner publicly this year, was not among those five. But she and three other members were later booted from the board by Cantrell, who has publicly lauded HANO in recent months.
Riener praised Fortner on Friday, saying that HANO has had clean audits and has shown no sign of the corruption and self-dealing it once was known for — giving it a credibility that can make it a force as local officials seek to solve the city’s crisis in affordable housing, she said.
But she said the authority can’t fix that issue single-handedly. “I think we have done a lot to try to look into why people lost their housing and reinstate it, if it’s possible,” Riener said. “But sometimes it’s not possible.”
Fortner agreed that local developers, the city and other partners must work with HANO to find money to redevelop 230 parcels of land the authority owns into affordable housing units.
Morris, the former board vice president, isn’t HANO’s only critic.
“I would like to see them help tenants move from being perpetual tenants to being able to be homeowners,” said Kim Ford, a community housing advocate and a former tenant liaison for Section 8.
Fortner, too, sees the need for more self-sufficiency programs. But that’s a HUD funding issue, he said, noting that a recent $2.3 million federal grant HANO received to help its residents obtain and keep better-paying jobs pales in comparison with the $155 million in Section 8 subsidies the feds provide.
His dream agency is one that “has just as much investment in the human condition as it has in the physical condition” of housing, so that, eventually, the stigma associated with public housing is erased.
“You should have these communities, where you don’t know that they are public housing communities," he said. "They are just communities.”