Neighbors' concerns are growing over a planned six-story condominium building in Old Metairie after documents began circulating that show the project was slated for only three stories when the parish approved a rezoning request for the site in January.
The zoning rules for multifamily housing allow the building at North Labarre and Metairie roads to be as tall as 60 feet, regardless of the number of floors. But the discrepancy between the planning documents submitted to the parish in late 2017 and the marketing materials that emerged in recent weeks isn't sitting well with some neighbors.
The application for the rezoning put the planned Old Metairie Condominiums building at three stories with 15 units, but the marketing materials have those units distributed throughout the top five floors of a six-story tower, which would easily be the tallest structure in the area. The first floor would hold 38 parking spaces.
Carey Wicker, who lives on Labarre, said he was among the residents approached by representatives of the developer prior to the zoning change. He was asked how he felt about a three-story development, he said.
He told them he had no problem with a building that was only three stories, and he suspects that's a big reason why there wasn't any opposition to the project at the Parish Council meeting when it was approved early in 2018.
"If you really want community input, then make it public that it's going to be a six-story building," he said. "I can promise you the council chamber would be packed."
Wicker also pointed out that the Planning Advisory Board's hearing date on the application was Dec. 21, the height of the holiday shopping season. He also noted the Parish Council had until the end of April to vote on the matter, but it did so at the very next meeting.
Wicker said a six-story tower belongs on Veterans Memorial Boulevard, not Metairie Road.
"It's not in keeping with anything else on Metairie Road," he said. "It's going to stick out like a sore thumb."
Residents are also concerned about the project's impact on traffic and drainage. A group of residents was scheduled to meet with Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken on Thursday evening to discuss the project.
Van Vrancken pointed out earlier in the week that no requests for building permits have been submitted, so an additional regulatory hurdle remains.
The leasing agent for the project has said the target date for starting construction is February, with completion about a year later.
The developer, Metairie attorney Jim Hall, has not returned calls seeking comment.