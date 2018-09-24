New Orleans commuters have waited three years for the arrival of two new ferries to carry them across the Mississippi River between Canal Street and Algiers Point. But a series of recently discovered design flaws in the new boats will have the riders waiting even longer.
Two modern vessels were expected to arrive in March and replace the current aging ferries. But problems found by federal inspectors, as well as other last-minute issues discovered by the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority, have pushed back the new ferries' start date and kept them out of service.
Now, the RTA has declined to offer a firm date on when the new boats might begin service, adding another hiccup to the city's attempts to reinvigorate the ferry operation after plans for a new ferry terminal at the foot of Canal Street were scuttled amid some residents' opposition and a high price tag.
“As with any design-build project of this size ... there is a list of items that need to be addressed before either of the boats is ready to be accepted for delivery,” Taslin Alfonzo, a spokeswoman for Transdev, the private operator that runs the ferries for the RTA, said in a statement. However, she said, "we did not anticipate having to deal with many of these items at this late stage."
The RTA has been trying for years to replace its current ferries, which serve residents and visitors traveling between Canal Street and Algiers. Officials have said the old boats are costly to maintain and much less efficient than newer models.
In January 2017, the agency agreed to buy two new, catamaran-style ferries from boatbuilder Metal Shark, which has shipyards in Jeanerette and Franklin. The high-speed boats, which can carry 150 passengers along with bikes and scooters, were said to be safer, more powerful and more energy-efficient than the existing boats.
Mayor Mitch Landrieu's administration had incorporated the new boats into a grander plan, complete with a new ferry terminal, that would help open up the section of the riverfront near Spanish Plaza to the public. The new ferries, which cost $5 million each, were supposed to be delivered by late May of this year.
Transdev later asked Metal Shark to deliver them by March. The expedited timeline would get the ferries on the river before Landrieu left office in May and in time for additional events related to New Orleans' tricentennial. The new deadline added $750,000 to the boats' $10 million cost and sparked protests from some RTA board members, though Transdev agreed to cover the cost overrun.
But neither deadline was met. Though the ferries were complete enough by May to warrant inspection by the U.S. Coast Guard, the inspectors said the ferries’ stairways were too steep and the access plates for their fuel tanks were on the wrong side of the tanks. Metal Shark had to remove the stairways and the fuel tanks and start over.
In July, one of the boats began test runs on the Mississippi, and Transdev’s crews began to learn how to operate both vessels. But training stopped after only a week as the RTA and Transdev found still more problems.
The boats didn't drain correctly and there were issues with how some of the equipment was mounted. A door seal failed, and there weren't enough safety signs, according to the RTA.
The design issues encountered in New Orleans in recent months have echoed more serious problems discovered by New York City officials after receiving their own fleet of Metal Shark ferries.
Last year, New York's private ferry operator had to pull several boats from service when they began leaking and corroding after only a few months in the water.
The boats were fixed at Metal Shark’s expense and have since passed Coast Guard inspections, according to a spokeswoman for the New York City Economic Development Corp., which oversaw the ferry project. Metal Shark also changed its practices and New York tightened up its oversight of the company’s work, she said.
None of the problems found by the RTA or the local Coast Guard appear to be as concerning as those encountered in New York. Metal Shark has taken precautions to minimize corrosion on the boats, and Transdev hired an outside firm to monitor potential corrosion at the landings, according to Transdev's Alfonzo.
Josh Stickles, a spokesman for Metal Shark, called the issues with the company's New York ferries "an isolated incident." He added that the Coast Guard didn't find any major issues with the boats built for use in New Orleans, and that at least one of the boats has been cleared for transit to New Orleans from Metal Shark's Franklin shipyard. The second boat will begin test runs soon, he said.
The modern boats “will deliver vastly improved passenger comfort, convenience, operating economy and environmental friendliness,” Stickles said. “We’re proud of our track record, and we’re excited to show off these new passenger ferries.”
While the company’s first boat received a temporary certificate from the Coast Guard’s Marine Safety Unit in Morgan City, records show, it will still need a separate inspection certificate from the Coast Guard’s New Orleans branch to operate locally.
The other, minor problems that have been identified will be Metal Shark's responsibility to fix. The RTA is also charging Metal Shark late fees for the delayed delivery, though the agency could not provide a total amount.
“Be assured all of us on the Transdev/RTA team are working hard with Metal Shark to ensure that all open items are successfully addressed,” Alfonzo said.
Still, the ferries' delays have added to the city's problems in making the riverfront more accessible to residents and tourists. The existing unsightly terminal at the foot of Canal Street was supposed to be razed and rebuilt by New Orleans' 300th birthday this year, but officials pushed its demolition to September and its rebuild to April 2019 after they had to change its design to suit riders' wishes.
The new terminal was then tabled entirely when construction firms asked the city for twice the $14 million it had expected to pay. A new, cheaper design isn't expected until the first quarter of next year, and the new structure likely won't be built until 2021.
The RTA couldn't say this month when the new ferries would start carrying passengers.
"Once training has been completed and the Coast Guard grants its approval, each vessel will be put into service," Alfonzo said. "The (RTA) is reluctant to give a firm date as we have no control over the Coast Guard or its process for granting approval."