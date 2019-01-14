A woman has filed a federal lawsuit alleging the Harahan Police Department wrongfully arrested her after her boyfriend attacked an Uber driver last year and falsely stated in a press release that she was topless during the incident, publicly humiliating her.
Rayna Fillios, who spent two months in jail only to have the charges refused by the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office, filed the lawsuit in federal court Jan. 4.
Fillios claims that Mark Marks, the victim in the Jan. 7, 2018, incident, told Harahan police officers several times that she did not take part in the attack perpetrated by her jealous boyfriend, but they arrested her anyway.
Fillios says she was wearing a sports bra and leggings when Marks delivered food to her house and later when the police came to investigate. But the press release sent out to the media said falsely that she was topless and had attempted to seduce Marks so her boyfriend, Anthony Kennedy, could rob him.
Local media outlets picked up the release and the story went viral, landing on the websites of USA Today, the New York Post, The Daily Mail and the Hindustan Times. They all blared essentially the same headline: “Uber driver robbed by topless woman.”
Fillios’ attorney, Gary Wainwright, said Fillios and Marks, who knew each other, chatted briefly as he gave her the food at the front door, before Kennedy flew into a rage and punched him as he walked back to his car.
Wainwright said the attack was clearly not a robbery and Fillios, who stayed in her home while Kennedy fled afterward, had nothing to do with any of it.
Harahan Police Chief Tim Walker said he has not been served with the lawsuit and could not comment.
The lawsuit comes on the heels of the department’s reposting of an internet hoax on its Facebook page claiming methamphetamines might be contaminated with Zika and that addicts could bring in their drugs to be checked for the disease.
Wainwright drew a parallel between the two incidents, questioning the professionalism of the department.
“How many laughs were they having about how viral this will go?” he said.
The lawsuit says Marks would later tell District Attorney Paul Connick’s office that the officers on the scene told him they were arresting Fillios because they’d had previous “dealings” with her and Alexander.
He said the officers told him the couple was being arrested and that the DA’s Office “could sort it all out.”
The lawsuit also alleges the police report includes a statement written by Officer Michael Dow on Marks’ behalf that states Fillios was “part of it.” The report says Marks told police he couldn’t submit his own statement because he has dyslexia, though the suit claims Marks told the DA’s Office he does not have dyslexia and never said that he did.
Marks contends he wrote and signed his own statement, the suit says.
The suit says the report notes Fillios was in her sports bra and leggings, but the department’s arrest register falsely states that she answered the door topless.
This made it into the press release, which said she “seduced” Marks and pulled him into her “bare chest” and tried to kiss him in order to distract Marks while Alexander got into position to try to rob him.
Wainwright said that in addition to spending two months in jail and having to post $30,000 bond, Fillios incurred $5,000 in legal fees and $3,000 in fees stemming from the months she spent under home incarceration.
Fillios seeks a jury trial and is suing for damages, costs and fees. Wainwright said Fillios has lost a job over the incident and will have to spend money getting her record expunged and may even have to change her name.