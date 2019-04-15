Mark W. Davison, a quiet and steady presence next to French Quarter entertainer Chris Owens for many years, died Saturday. He was 57.
The two were introduced by friend and businessman Sammy Steele III on Mardi Gras 25 years ago. “It was an instant connection and a perfect fit,” Steele remarked. “He idolized her.”
Davison was born in Pompton Plains, in northern New Jersey. After attending school in Massachusetts, Chicago and Pompton Plains, he went to work in heavy construction in Little Falls, New Jersey.
He moved to New Orleans after meeting Owens, working as a contractor mainly on Owens’ property at St. Louis and Bourbon streets, site of her nightclub and their home.
“His personality came out in his construction,” said Kitsy Adams, Owens’ publicist.
Davison also had a supporting role in the movie "Sonny," produced by Nicolas Cage, who had a small role in it as well.
Davison was Owens’ constant companion, whether traveling around the world, doing everyday errands or at events such as the Krewe of Stars Ball, where they were named king and queen this past Carnival.
Krewe of Stars co-captain Marshall Harris remembers Davison’s loyalty, particularly to those he loved. “He never let go of her hand throughout the ball,” said Harris. “He was her rock.”
On the day Davison died, the krewe had an event planned at the club that evening. The party continued, without Owens or Davison, as a tribute to his life from family and friends.
“They were the dynamic duo,” Adams said.
Besides Owens, survivors include his siblings Deborah A. Davison, Paul C. Davison and Mary Margaret Davison.
“Chris Owens may have a broken heart, but she is not broken,” Adams said. “She will continue her career and business.”
The 35th annual Chris Owens Easter Parade in the French Quarter will go on as planned Sunday, said Adams. It will be held in honor of Davison and Owens’ sister Burnelle Schmitz, who died in January. Owens’ nephew Stephen Shaw will be her escort. The parade starts at 1 p.m.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Garden of Memories Funeral Home and Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive, in Metairie, followed by interment. Visitation will start at 11 a.m.