Looking to discourage homeless encampments and examine how resources are being used in dealing with homelessness in New Orleans, the City Council’s newly formed Quality of Life Committee took up homelessness as the primary topic of its first meeting on Wednesday.
The council is looking at codifying existing city policies that allow workers to remove the homeless encampments that are a frequent sight in parts of the city, especially under elevated roadways.
Council members said the new rules would be aimed at both enshrining protections for those displaced by those sweeps and gathering information to determine whether those efforts are aiding the homeless population. At the same time, council members said more resources and work are needed to provide services to the homeless.
“This is not just about enforcement. This is about how every spoke of the wheel can work,” Councilwoman Helena Moreno said. “We can’t just do the enforcement piece without the resources being provided.”
The homeless population in New Orleans has fallen sharply since 2009, when advocates estimated there were more than 8,700 people living on the streets, in shelters or in transitional housing.
That number had decreased to fewer than 1,200 when a similar count was conducted last year.
“The fact remains that having 1,200 people who are homeless on one night is far too many people, so we have a lot more work to do,” Unity of Greater New Orleans Director Martha Kegel said.
However, this year could be the end of that downward trend. Homeless service providers are still crunching the numbers on this year’s count, but Kegel said, “There’s a good possibility that this year for the first time in 14 years we’re going to see an increase.”
The city now conducts sweeps on a weekly basis, clearing out encampments. But Councilman Joe Giarrusso noted that many of those camps appear again almost immediately, raising questions about whether that approach makes sense.
“The city is doing this work, but I can’t tell if those resources are being used well there or if they should go somewhere else, like services or mental health,” he said.
A proposed ordinance, drafted by Moreno and Giarrusso, would largely codify the policies the city already follows for sweeps of the encampments.
It would say a sweep could occur any time officials find an encampment, but notices would have to be posted at least a day in advance in English, Spanish and Vietnamese.
The ordinance also would require city workers to separate out personal property left behind and store it for at least 30 days in a location accessible by public transit; homeless people could pick it up without producing official identification.
City officials now hold onto personal belongings if someone who lives in a camp requests that they do so. However, Sanitation Department Director Cynthia Sylvain-Lear said that has happened only four times and none of the four actually retrieved their property.
Areas that are repeatedly used as encampments could be designated as “emphasis areas,” which would be inspected once a day and where property could be removed immediately.
The administration would have to provide regular information about the sweeps to the City Council.
“For people living on the street, we want to help improve their situation and certainly don’t want it to get worse,” Giarrusso said. “By managing the data, we can make sure there isn’t an increase in violence, there isn’t an increase in disease, and there is an increase in safety.”
The ordinance is still being fine-tuned but will likely be introduced at an upcoming council meeting.
Meanwhile, significant hurdles remain for finding housing, either temporary or permanent, for the homeless population.
The city last year opened a “low-barrier” shelter that, unlike other shelters, does not place restrictions on how long people can stay or require they be sober.
'None of us are disposable': Mayor Cantrell, other officials celebrate new low-barrier homeless shelter
Since opening in August, the low-barrier shelter has served more than 270 people, more than 80 of whom eventually were moved into more permanent housing, said Tyra Johnson Brown, the director of housing for the city’s Office of Community Development.
But between 150 and 250 people try to get one of the 100 spots at the low-barrier shelter each week, city Health Director Jennifer Avegno said.
“We knew 100 beds were not going to be enough,” Avegno said, adding that the city hopes to find money to double the size of the facility. That expansion is expected to cost $3 million to build and $1.2 million to operate each year.
Having space for “200 is going to get us a lot closer to a bed for everyone that wants one,” she said.
But noting that homelessness is linked to the shortage of affordable housing in New Orleans, Kegel also offered an alternative approach.
Using a $500,000 grant, she said, Unity has been able to provide money to dozens of families to allow them to make rent payments and avoid becoming homeless. A matching grant from the city would allow that program to serve a total of 160 families, she said.
“That would be significant. It’s not that you have to solve the whole problem, but let's talk about reducing homelessness,” Kegel said.