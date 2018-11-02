A boil-water advisory that affected a large portion of the east bank of St. Charles Parish has been lifted, officials announced Friday morning.
St. Charles Parish Water District No. 1, in coordination with the state Department of Health, had issued the advisory on Wednesday for customers in New Sarpy, Destrehan and St. Rose north of the Canadian National Railroad.
Residents were also urged to boil their tap water if they lived in Destrehan and St. Rose east of Interstate 310 or along River Road and Airline Highway, extending to the Jefferson Parish line.
Officials issued the advisory as a precaution after workers damaged a water main in New Sarpy, causing a drop in system pressure. A drop in pressure can allow contaminants to enter the water system.
On Friday, officials said all samples collected and analyzed by the Department of Health showed no contaminants and the water was safe to drink.
Residents can resume normal water usage, officials said.
The boil-water advisory had been rescinded Thursday for areas of Destrehan and St. Rose south of the Canadian National Railroad. However, all areas north of the railroad remained under the advisory.
Albert Cammon Middle School, New Sarpy Elementary, St. Rose Elementary and Ethel Schoeffner Elementary were all in the affected area and were provided with bottled water for drinking and washing hands.