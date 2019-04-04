Franklin "Frank" Antrim Ashby Jr., a leader in the New Orleans business community and a state official under former Gov. David Treen, died Saturday at his home in Old Metairie. He was 90.
Ashby came to New Orleans in 1956, pursuing a career in the oil business as a landman, finding and negotiating the leases energy companies needed to drill for oil.
He found success with the company Antrim Oil and Gas, where he was the "pre-eminent authority" for landmen in Louisiana, according to a longtime friend, attorney Tim Eagan.
At first he did everything himself. Later, he hired a small staff to handle deals, according to Harold Anderson, a member of that staff.
He became president of the Petroleum Landman’s Association in 1967 and the Petroleum Club in 1977.
Recommendations from people in the oil industry along with a friendship with Treen eventually led to Ashby's appointment as secretary of the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources from 1980 to 1982.
Ashby was an active Republican, serving as cofinance chairman in Louisiana for George H.W. Bush’s 1988 presidential campaign.
Son-in-law Jim Geary said Ashby’s friendships didn’t know political boundaries, though, and that he’d remember Ashby for his large circle of friends and their long Friday lunches at Galatoire’s.
“Frank was not a drinker. All of his buddies were,” Geary said. “Nonetheless, he was always the life of the party.”
Ashby was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1928 and moved to Houston at age 5. He grew up there before heading to Asheville, North Carolina, his senior year of high school. He played football, basketball and soccer there, also serving as captain of the track team.
Before coming to New Orleans, Ashby served in the Marine Corps, joining right as World War II ended. After he was discharged in 1947, he attended the University of Texas at Austin, where he majored in geology.
In addition to the oil business, he was in the cattle business and had a ranch in Freer, Texas.
Survivors include his longtime partner, Margie Blum; three daughters, Susan Ashby, Ann Ashby Geary and Carolyn Ashby Allen; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He also maintained a close relationship with his ex-wife, Mavis. She died in 2013.
A memorial service will be held at noon Friday at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.