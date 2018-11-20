Catholic Charities now has another $5 million to fight homelessness in New Orleans, thanks to a grant from the Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos “Day 1 Families Fund.”
The charity, run by the Archdiocese of New Orleans, was selected as one of 24 non-profits to receive $97.5 million in grants from the Amazon founder and his wife.
Maria Huete, who raises money for Catholic Charities, said it’s one of the largest private donations the organization has ever received, and will be used to find homes for up to 60 families over the next four years. Catholic Charities has several programs to place homeless families in transitional housing, help them address the root problems causing their homelessness, and eventually make it on their own.
“The need is great," said Sister Marjorie Hebert, president and CEO of Catholic Charities. "This grant will be critical in helping us continue to provide a comprehensive network of social services that connects our clients to resources and acts as a springboard to self-sufficiency.”
The Day 1 Families Fund was founded by Jeff Bezos — who founded Amazon and has a Forbes-estimated net worth of $125 billion — with the goal of helping homeless families.
It’s one part of his larger $2 billion “Day One Fund,” which he started in September. It includes the families fund as well as a “Day 1 Academies Fund” to build preschools in low-income communities.
The 24 non-profits who received the grants were part of the first round of donations, and were awarded either $2.5 million or $5 million.
Other recipients include Heartland Family Service in Omaha, Nebraska, the District Alliance for Safe Housing in Washington, D.C. and the Primo Center for Women and Children in Chicago.