The answer to just which famous New Orleans name will serve beignets in City Park remains up in the air like a drift of powdered sugar.

Earlier this spring the park awarded the lease to Cafe du Monde, a move that would have bumped Morning Call from the same location. Morning Call is now suing City Park to nullify the deal or restart the bidding process.

On Thursday, Civil District Court Judge Christopher Bruno heard hours of testimony from Morning Call co-owner Bob Hennessey, Cafe du Monde co-owner Jay Roman and City Park CEO Bob Becker. Bruno said he planned to issue a decision on the matter next week.

Morning Call remains open in the park as the suit plays out.

The stakes are high for the historic brand. Losing the City Park lease means Morning Call would face the prospect of being homeless, at least temporarily. Earlier this spring, Morning Call closed its longtime location in Metairie near Lakeside Mall.

Thursday's hearing was the latest chapter in a saga that has drawn wide interest in New Orleans and stirred partisan loyalties for each of the competing beignet brands.

They serve the same marquee items - square French doughnuts and coffee with steamed milk. But over the generations, local preferences have formed two camps, with each arguing matters of doughnut density and crispness, caffeinated strength, milk foam and quirkiness or efficiency in service.

The legal case, however, comes down to the more prosaic technicalities of the public bid process.

“The only thing I’m interested in is if the process done within the boundaries of the law and if the decision making was arbitrary in awarding the lease," Bruno said from the bench.

At the outset of the hearing, Bruno said that the only question the court would decide was whether lease must be re-bid. It would not dictate which company should get the lease.

Morning Call has operated a beignet parlor in City Park since 2012. But earlier this year City Park issued a request for bids for a 10-year lease on the cafe location, seeking to increase the revenue the operation contributes to the park. It received bids from Morning Call, Café du Monde and Café Beignet, another local company.

When those bids were unsealed at a meeting in May, Morning Call had the highest bid. It promised a marginally higher percentage of revenue than its competitors — 10.5 percent on top of a monthly payment of $10,000, compared with 10.25 percent from Cafe du Monde and 10 percent from Cafe Beignet, according to bid documents.

However, Morning Call did not attend a mandatory pre-bid meeting, which Hennessey testified was due to a scheduling error on his smartphone. That meeting loomed large in the decision of City Park's board when awarding the lease.

The park's management and legal counsel advised the board that because Morning Call had missed the meeting, its bid had to be disqualified. The board approved the Cafe du Monde lease unanimously. Cafe du Monde signed a lease on June 8. Roman told the judge his company now has plans ready for a renovation of the Casino Building's cafe, public restrooms and some of its grounds.

"I'm trying to ask the court to keep them from moving forward with this illegal lease," Albert Nicaud, attorney for Morning Call, said today in court.

He said that the pre-bid meeting, though listed as mandatory, was not stipulated as one of the actual requirements for the bid, and he pointed out that the bid request stated the lease would be awarded solely on the percentage of revenue pledged. Since Morning Call had the high bid, he said, the company should have won the lease.

City Park countered that the pre-bid meeting was a necessary step to qualify as a bidder.

"The goal of the park is to get the most revenue, but you have to be qualified to do that and follow the bid requirements," Becker said.

The request for bids was tailored to draw dedicated beignet operations. Becker said the beignet concept had proven to be a hit with park visitors.

Another issue to come up in the Morning Call case was a requirement that bidders affirm that 75 percent of their revenues come from sales of beignets and non-alcoholic beverages. Becker explained this this was to ensure City Park would get a beignet cafe, rather than an operation that could "morph into a general purpose restaurant."

Morning Call's bid did not include this information. Hennessey said he thought the requirement was vague, and that since Morning Call was already operating in the Casino Building in the beignet business it wasn't necessary to supply that information.

Nicaud argued that Cafe du Monde did not provide everything required by the bid request either, questioning if the company had submitted enough financial information. An accountant for Cafe du Monde testified that a statement the company submitted did cover the required information.

At one point in the hearing, Cafe du Monde's attorney, Matt Coman, called into question how Morning Call's accounting and cash management system could accurately track sales.

Hennessey explained that Morning Call is a cash-only business, and its waiters collect payment from customers, keep and make their own change and then settle up with Morning Call management at the end of their shifts. A manager tracks each waiter's tally on a notepad, and then rings in their totals to the cash register at the end of each shift. Hennessey said he has looked into modern point of sale systems, but was advised none could handle the high-volume business as quickly as Morning Call's analogue process.

"It's an old school system that works," Hennesey said.

A computerized point of sale system is a requirement in the new Casino Building lease.

The Casino Building, a Mission Revival-style structure situated between a lagoon and the park's Botanical Garden, has been used by various concessions operators for many years. Prior to Morning Call's location here, it was operated by City Park itself.

Café du Monde has nine locations, including its famous stand in the French Market.

Morning Call also got its start in the French Market, and for many decades New Orleanians and visitors had their pick between them and developed their own loyalties.

In 1974, as the city was undertaking an overhaul of the French Market area, Morning Call relocated to Metairie. It was a fixture in Fat City until closing this spring, when Hennessey cited rising rents and a changing competitive landscape for cafés in the area.

