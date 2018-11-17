The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board has issued a boil water advisory for the entire east bank of New Orleans.

The Sewerage and Water Board says the advisory is precautionary due to a drop in water pressure. The water distribution system lost power at 6:22 a.m. after two water distribution pumps at Claiborne Station lost power, S&WB said in a news release.

The water tower was able to hold the water system pressure until 6:42 a.m. when the pressure dropped below 20 psi. When the water pressure drops below 20 psi, S&WB practice is to issue a boil water advisory "out of an abundance of caution," SWB says.

At 6:50 a.m. the pressure returned to normal.

During a boil water advisory, use bottled or boiled water to drink, cook, and brush teeth.

More details to come.