Jefferson Parish Councilman Mark Spears will propose a resolution later this month to rescind last year’s ordinance allowing Cornerstone Chemical Co. to build a new cyanide plant at its Waggaman facility.
The move comes after a public outcry over a state Department of Environmental Quality permit application that became public in recent months.
Residents opposed to the plant packed a public hearing last week, saying that they don’t want the expansion. DEQ, which had already gotten over 800 comments, announced earlier this week that it is extending the comment period by a month.
Cornerstone has produced hydrocyanic acid, which is used to make nylons and plastics, at the plant since the 1950s, though most residents were not aware of it until the plans for the proposed expansion began to spread.
Spears, whose district includes the plant, cited the public opposition as his reason for seeking to rescind the earlier ordinance. He will bring it up at the council's Feb. 27 meeting.
Councilman Paul Johnston said he will second Spears' motion. He said the council's original vote was based on the fact that there was no public opposition at the time.
“Nobody had any issues. No citizens came before the council, nobody called my office or anyone else’s, nobody complained about it, and it passed through the system,” he said.
Johnston said Cornerstone is going to have to do more to allay residents' concerns.
“They’re going to have to explain more,” he said. “We have to have a town hall meeting to explain safety issues because people aren’t happy with the answers they’re getting. They need to explain it, so we need to slow this thing down and see what happens.”
Metairie-based Cornerstone's plans call for constructing two 26,000-gallon tanks as part of the new $100 million hydrocyanic acid production plant at the heart of the 800-acre facility.
The hydrocyanic acid, or HCN, that it produces today is a byproduct of another process at the facility, and it sells that HCN to another company onsite that uses it as a raw material.
Cornerstone said an overhaul of the process that creates the HCN is going to result in producing less of it, and it needs to make up the difference with the new plant. The company says there will be no net increase in HCN production at the plant, and that none of it leaves the facility.
However, residents already beset by air-quality problems in the area fear for their health and question the efficacy of existing environmental regulations and their enforcement.
Many have said they are concerned about the potential for leaks or explosions, and say they haven't gotten enough information from the company on issues such as evacuation routes.