The New Orleans City Council condemned Louisiana’s governor and lawmakers for passing one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country, calling the move cruel and misguided in a council resolution.
The resolution that passed unanimously Thursday has no practical effect or force of law. But it was nevertheless a way for council members to demonstrate their opposition to the controversial law, which was signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards last week.
The law would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected except in cases when the pregnancy poses a serious health risk to the woman. It would only take effect if a similar law in Mississippi, which was blocked recently by a judge, is upheld by a federal appeals court.
"If the goal is to reduce abortions through this legislation, this is in fact an ineffective measure,” said Councilwoman Helena Moreno, the body’s president. The law will just lead to an increase in unsafe, illegal abortions… (and) has no exemptions for rape and incest.”
Her and her colleagues’ views were praised by abortion rights activists who said the state’s moves would strip women, many of them from low-income backgrounds, of their choices.
But they were decried by many anti-abortion advocates who accused the council of supporting the devaluing of human life.
“What we have learned, is that the vast majority of these women do not want an abortion,” said Angie Thomas, the CEO of Woman’s New Life Center on South Claiborne Avenue, which works to provide women considering abortions with alternative options. “They feel desperate, and they feel that abortion is their only choice…. If we (want to) help people, we need to look after all of the heartbeats involved.”
In passing the law last month, Louisiana became the fifth state in the country to pass a “fetal heartbeat” ban, a push some observers say could trigger a fight to overturn the landmark Supreme Court ruling that has allowed the practice for nearly half a century.
Other states passing similar bans are Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia and Ohio. Alabama has meanwhile made the procedure a felony, except in cases when it is performed to save a woman’s life.
A slight majority of the state’s Democrats think abortion should be legal all or most of the time, according to a 2016 LSU poll, and New Orleans is a Democrat bastion in a sea of Republican parishes across Louisiana.
Louisiana as a whole is slightly more opposed to abortion than is the rest of country, the same poll found.