Jefferson Parish Council members said Wednesday there has been a sharp increase in calls from constituents complaining that their trash hasn't been picked up at the curb as scheduled.
Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken raised the issue at a council meeting, prompting a discussion about how the parish's garbage contract might be amended to cut down on missed collections.
In the meantime, residents are urged to call their council member's office if trash is not collected to help the parish get a handle on the extent of the problem.
Van Vrancken, whose district includes Old Metairie, said her own garbage, which was supposed to have been picked up on Monday, was still there Wednesday morning.
"We know there is an issue, and the administration has been responsive," she said. "We're trying to figure out how we make sure this doesn't continue to happen."
The parish's contractor, Waste Connections, is being fined, she said, "but it still seems to be a persistent issue."
Mike Lockwood, director of the parish's Environmental Department, said the parish can fine the contractor if waste isn't picked up within 24 hours of when it should have been collected.
In previous years, $20,000 in fines would have been considered a heavy month. In June, the figure was $55,400, and total fines from March through June were about $150,000.
Lockwood said problems keeping up with all the "green waste" killed by last winter's prolonged freezes were an issue through the spring, when many homeowners were cutting down and throwing out dead plants and trees.
But the problem extends beyond such bulk trash to include missed pickups for regular household garbage and recyclables.
According to data collected by Lockwood's office, the 663 complaints about uncollected household garbage in the second quarter of this year were up 70 percent from the first quarter, and the 234 complaints about missed recycling pickups marked a 34 percent increase. The 1,883 complaints about bulk waste pickups were up 51 percent for the same time period.
There were 1,101 total complaints in June, more than twice the 465 in June of 2017 and 63 percent more than the 675 complaints in May 2018.
Bruce Emley, the divisional vice president who oversees Waste Connections' operations in Louisiana, said in a telephone interview that the green waste created problems picking up trash on time well into June, but that late pickups have come down in recent weeks.
He said the company meets monthly with the parish to review its performance and will continue to work to cut down on missed pickups.
At the council meeting, Councilman Mark Spears asked the parish attorney to look into whether a 24-hour window to avoid being marked as officially late is common in municipal waste contracts.
Lockwood said he looked into whether there is a standard among municipal waste contracts nationally and was surprised to find that there isn't.
While Waste Connections does have a hotline residents can call, Van Vrancken urged residents to call the parish as well.
"It's really important that you contact the parish directly," she said. "Call your council office because part of what we need to do to fine them is put on record that a specific address did not have their garbage picked up as it should have. If the resident doesn't ever call us, it doesn't allow us to start that process."