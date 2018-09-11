The summaries of two developers' proposals to redevelop the former Charity Hospital site have been released by the LSU fundraising organization that is overseeing the redevelopment process.

The plans from developers 1532 Tulane and HRI Properties generally envision redeveloping the hospital as a mix of office space and housing. The massive public hospital campus has been vacant since Charity's basement flooded during Hurricane Katrina.

The $245 million plan from 1532 Tulane Partners would include 175,000 square feet of office space and about 475,100 square feet of housing. About two-thirds of the housing would be market-rate and the rest would be set aside as workforce, affordable or subsidized housing.

The plan also calls for the development of a research facility for Tulane University, educational facilities and an "innovation center" on the site and the surrounding buildings. Exactly what the innovation center would entail is not described in the documents.

Retail and parking facilities are also included in the proposal.

HRI's proposal includes three scenarios, the first of which would depend on New Orleans deciding to move City Hall into the building. That's an idea that was proposed by former Mayor Mitch Landrieu's administration but never got off the ground.

Should City Hall move, about 440,000 square feet would be set aside for the government offices. Another roughly 244,000 square feet would be set aside for housing, about evenly split between market rate and affordable or subsidized units.

A second plan would see Tulane University or the United Way become a tenant at the property, with and additional 324,400 square feet set aside for housing. A final plan would use the whole site for housing, with a 50-50 split between affordable and market-rate units.

HRI's proposal also envisions a 400,000 square foot retail development across the street that would be part of a tax-increment financing district that would direct $40 million toward the project. The total cost of the proposals would range from $349 million to $380 million.