If you're headed to the airport in New Orleans this memorial day weekend, don't count on being able to park your car in any of the airport's parking garages or lots.

All airport-owned parking garages are full at New Orleans Louis Armstrong International Airport due to high passenger traffic this weekend, airport officials announced Saturday morning.

Full lots include the short-term garage, long-term garage, credit card lot as well as an overflow lot.

MSY officials advise travelers to plan ahead and seek alternate transportation such as taxis, public transportation or rideshare services when heading to the airport.

The airport's parking operators will continue to monitor parking availability throughout the weekend and reopen the garages as space becomes available.

