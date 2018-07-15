Overgrown lots have long been a point of contention in the Lower 9th Ward, especially in the portion of the neighborhood between St. Claude and Florida avenues, where many lots remain vacant 13 years after Hurricane Katrina's floodwaters swept away the buildings.
Last month, residents say, the situation led to tragedy. Motorcyclist Gary Spiller, a father of seven, was killed on Jourdan Avenue after a driver pulling out from Urquhart Street couldn’t see him because of the towering grass and stands of brush that push into Jourdan at that intersection.
So it came as no surprise that neighbors chose doing something about the overgrown lots as one of their top priorities during a community workshop Friday led by a team of planners from the American Institute of Architects.
What is surprising is that the residents actually think they may be able to make some headway now, in a neighborhood where progress has long seemed to be stalled.
That hope stems partly from residents’ close involvement with two newly elected officials, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and City Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen. Cantrell participated in Friday’s workshop, and Nguyen, who said she was tied up in another meeting, sent representatives from her office.
But it’s also because dozens of Lower 9th Ward residents finally feel in charge of their own destiny.
A team of residents successfully applied a year ago to host an American Institute of Architects Regional/Urban Design Assistance Team and planned a series of weekend meetings. The design team will present its results at 6 p.m. Monday at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Charter High School.
“This was a group of community people saying, ‘We want this to happen. And I can have a real impact and a seat at the table. Because it’s my table — it’s up to me,’ ” said nationally known landscape architect Diane Jones Allen, 60, who lives and works in the Lower 9th Ward and has participated in the same process as an AIA team member in other cities.
After the plan is complete, the real work begins, she said — to get developers, investors, homeowners and policymakers on board.
For anyone who lived through the post-Katrina epoch in New Orleans, the charette-style setup inside the King High School library Friday night felt familiar.
The workshop attracted about 150 people — nearly every resident who has ever raised a voice at a meeting in the Lower 9th Ward, it seemed.
They divided into four groups, to set neighborhood priorities for housing, economic development, culture and infrastructure. Each group set its own priorities and ideas for implementation.
But no idea galvanized a group faster than the lot-cutting concept.
As Cantrell listened to the housing subgroup, she heard how the overgrown lots are a barrier to any housing progress.
At the root of the problem are families who, lacking a clear title to the property where they had lived, perhaps for generations, were ineligible for rebuilding money after Katrina.
Cantrell, who led post-Katrina recovery efforts across town in the Broadmoor neighborhood, nodded as she listened. If residents came up with a plan for clearing the lots, she said, she would support its implementation. “We can do this,” she told the group.
In 2011, the Landrieu administration launched a $200,000 lot-cutting program that lasted about a year, then ceased, leaving the weeds once again to grow unchecked, residents said.
The vacant lots are dumping grounds for old tires and trash and are home to snakes, raccoons, armadillos, opossums, insects of all kinds, even small alligators, neighbors said.
Yet the issue is not so much what actually lives in the lots. It’s what — or who — doesn’t live there, said Bernard “Buppie” Merricks, 72, who grew up in the Lower 9th Ward as the seventh child of 14.
As a youth, he delivered the morning paper to rows of houses, many home to big families like his. It was a solid, working-class neighborhood, he said: “We had everything but a million dollars. But the people were our million dollars.”
“Those lots are symbolic,” Allen said. “Just cutting it down says, ‘People lived here.’ When you cut it down, people can see possibility again. And they can see all the memories, what was there. It becomes a place again.”