Gretna officials have come out unanimously against a proposed rail spur that would allow train cars of crude oil to roll through the city en route to a proposed terminal in Plaquemines Parish, calling it a threat to the quality of life there and the safety of its citizens.
The mayor, police chief and city council members issued a signed statement Thursday opposing the project, which would add more rail to a system that already operates unusually close to pedestrians and vehicles downtown. Not unlike New Orleans streetcar lines, industrial rails meander down residential streets, sharing space with cars. Conductors regularly have to stop the trains, get out, and knock on front doors to get people to move their cars.
The plans, by New Orleans & Gulf Coast Railway Co., would include the acquisition of property and new tracks from the existing line near Richard Street in downtown Gretna to the one that crosses Stumpf Boulevard near the West Bank Expressway. Those lines are currently connected by a switching yard in the area known as Gouldsboro on the downriver end of the city.
The train cars would be bringing crude oil to a massive, $2.5 billion proposed crude oil export terminal in the Myrtle Grove area, nearly 25 miles downriver from Gretna. The export terminal would be immediately adjacent to a major planned project to divert sediment and water from the Mississippi River into Barataria Bay at Myrtle Grove to help rebuild coastal wetlands.
The crude oil the trains would carry have earned them sobriquet "bomb trains" among environmental groups. In 2013, a train carrying crude oil exploded in Quebec, killing 47 people.
Despite concerns from some environmentalists, the oil terminal last month received a preliminary signoff from the state's Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.
"Bringing bomb trains through crowded urban areas is just one of the many unnecessary risks of the proposed Plaquemines oil export terminal," said Kendall Dix, an organizer with the environmental group Healthy Gulf. "It's madness that CPRA has given its blessing to an industrial project that will sabotage its signature $1.4 billion land-building project when the Louisiana coast is sinking into the ocean. Are we really going to let an out-of-state company bring in out-of-state oil destined for outside the country just so we can say we created 35 jobs? What do the residents of Jefferson Parish get out of taking on all the extra traffic and risk of explosions and spills?"
Officials with the New Orleans & Gulf Coast Railway Co. and the Plaquemines Port and Harbor Terminal District could not immediately reached for comment.
Gretna Mayor Belinda Constant said the project only came to the city’s attention about three weeks ago, when a resident called saying they and a few other property owners were called to a meeting with railroad officials about selling their property. The resident told her the word “expropriation” was used and wanted to know what was going on.
“I was stick to my stomach,” she said. “It’s like I was kicked in the gut.”
The letter from Gretna officials, signed by Constant, Police Chief Arthur Lawson and all five council members, said the proposed project would be "a major disruption to the citizens and business owners of the city and would pose health and safety risks to people of the area."
Constant said Gretna has more railroad crossings in a five-square-mile area than any other municipality in the state.
"This just doesn’t exist anyplace else and to think you can expand (it) is craziness,” she said.
Constant said the city is working on finding a date for a public meeting, and that she will contact Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni in the coming days.
The city noted in this and other instances that rail traffic potentially cuts off residents from emergency medical services and fire trucks in times of need.
In addition to concerns about derailments involving hazardous materials, Gretna officials say boosting rail activity in commercial and residential neighborhoods conflicts with the established economic development plans for the city.
In Westwego, Mayor Joe Peoples said he had not been made aware of the project, but said he would look into its potential effect on the city.
This is not the first time the prospect of increased industrial rail activity on local tracks has rankled environmental groups and local residents. In 2014, a proposal by RAM Terminals to build a coal terminal in Plaquemines Parish caught the attention of the Sierra Club, which mounted a public awareness campaign. That campaign focused on the project's likely negative effect on the Mid-Barataria diversion project and the prospect of uncovered coal cars rumbling past houses, covering everyone with coal dust.
The Westwego City Council quickly voted to oppose that project in a largely symbolic gesture, though it was one the council's in Gretna and Jefferson Parish were not willing to make. However, they did both ultimately call for further studies, and Gretna made a symbolic vote supporting moving the tracks, and the RAM Terminals project was ultimately dropped.
