Every so often in the U.S., a claim emerges that there’s been the “first ever death from a marijuana overdose.”
The latest such claim comes from LaPlace.
St. John the Baptist Parish Coroner Christy Montegut said last week that toxicology results for a 39-year-old LaPlace woman who died in February showed that she was killed by an excess amount of THC, the main active ingredient in marijuana.
“It looked like it was all THC because her autopsy showed no physical disease or afflictions that were the cause of death. There was nothing else identified in the toxicology — no other drugs, no alcohol,” Montegut said. “There was nothing else.”
The woman's name was not released.
Montegut, who has served as the St. John coroner since 1988, believes this could be an index case in medicine, perhaps the first death on record solely as a result of THC exposure.
Some drug researchers and experts are skeptical.
Keith Humphreys, a former senior policy adviser at the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, said that with the vast amounts of marijuana consumed in the U.S. every year, it's hard to imagine that more overdose deaths wouldn't be occurring if THC was toxic at consumable levels.
“We know from really good survey data that Americans use cannabis products billions of times a year, collectively. Not millions of times, but billions of times a year,” said Humphreys. “So, that means that if the risk of death was one in a million, we would have a couple thousand cannabis overdose deaths a year.”
Humphreys also said it's not uncommon for coroners to see a drug in the system, with no other sign for what might have caused an event leading to death, and so conclude that the drug was the cause.
"There's always some imperfection in these kinds of assessments," he said.
The National Institute on Drug Abuse — a federal government research institute — says there’s never been an adult death attributed to THC.
In Louisiana, at least, Montegut's report appears to be the first to attribute a death to THC alone, according to state Department of Health spokesman Robert Johannessen. All other deaths he’s seen recorded with THC mentioned involved a combination with some other drug.
Reports of deaths due to THC tend to pop up across the U.S. every couple of years. One notable claim came from Colorado in 2017, when an 11-month-old boy died after his inflamed heart went into cardiac arrest.
Headlines were made across the U.S. because a case study said the baby’s death may have been “associated” with marijuana exposure. The study’s authors were quick to note, however, that didn’t mean the baby died just because he was around marijuana, even though the THC in his system seemed to be the best explanation for why his heart was inflamed.
Montegut didn’t suggest THC was partly responsible for the death in the LaPlace case.
“I’m thinking this lady must have vaped this THC oil and got a high level in her system and (it) made her stop breathing, like a respiratory failure,” he said.
Montegut said the THC in her system likely came through a vaping device with highly concentrated THC oil. A toxicology report said she had 8.4 nanograms per milliliter of blood.
Impaired driving can occur with as little as 2 nanograms of THC per milliliter, according to at least one study. But even more than four times that level shouldn’t have been nearly enough to be fatal, according to Bernard Le Foll, a professor and scientist at the University of Toronto who studies addiction.
“That number is not very high,” Le Foll said.
While there's not a specific threshold considered by experts to be a lethal dose, based on his research, Le Foll estimated that any threshold would likely fall between 100 and 1,000 times higher than the THC level found in the LaPlace woman’s blood.
Past estimates have suggested that a person would need to smoke more than 20,000 joints to reach a potentially lethal THC toxicity.
Still, there's no way to be sure how much THC was in the woman's system when she died, Le Foll said, because by the time an autopsy was done, the THC concentration, which falls quickly, had certainly gone down.
Marijuana continues to have a Schedule I designation at the federal level, meaning it has "no currently accepted medical use," according to the federal government — even though numerous states have moved to legalize it for medicinal uses or for recreation.
Louisiana has recently taken steps toward allowing marijuana for medicinal uses, starting after former Gov. Bobby Jindal signed a bill in 2015 that created a framework for distributing medical marijuana.
The state’s program has not delivered medical marijuana to patients yet. However, a bill making its way through the Legislature looks to make getting the marijuana a little easier.
Montegut suggested lawmakers might want to think twice about moving that bill forward, saying, “If you’ve got a 30-day supply of THC in there with an inhaler, you can just keep puffing away.”
Humphreys doesn’t see any reason to be concerned.
“Let’s assume (that the woman died from THC) is a fact,” he said. “What do you conclude from that? It doesn’t justify really anything from a policy viewpoint. It’s just so incredibly unlikely.”