Two high-ranking Sewerage and Water Board employees were not responsive during the lead-up to November's boil-water advisory, causing the "operator error" that forced thousands of residents to have to boil water before consuming it, agency officials said Monday.
Entergy New Orleans also waited four hours to tell S&WB about the compromised power pole that caused the whole mess in the first place, giving crews a limited amount of time to address the issue.
Those were key revelations during Monday's council hearing about the recent boil-water event that put the hobbled agency's failings on display yet again and exposed gaps in communications between Entergy and one of its most important customers.
S&WB Executive Director Ghassan Korban said two employees "went AWOL" as crews worked to restore water pressure after a power outage Nov. 17, which hampered the agency's response to the event.
"They didn’t necessarily leave, but they were not available," Korban told the City Council during a public hearing about the event. "They were not communicating and they had a crucial assignment."
He said that as a result, one employee has left voluntarily, while another has been placed on suspension. He described the employees as "high-level" in the agency's hierarchy.
Meanwhile, Entergy executives Tad Patella and Melonie Stewart said no rules were in place at the time that required Entergy to notify S&WB in advance if a scenario arose that required the utility to cut the S&WB's power.
