After a month of confusion, Sewerage & Water Board officials say they now have a better handle on how much the public utility is owed in unpaid bills, pegging the amount at about $73.4 million.

The new sum falls between a City Council estimate that the S&WB might be owed as much as $134 million and an earlier figure from the utility that suggested about $50 million was owed.

S&WB Executive Director Ghassan Korban released the new estimate at the board's Finance Committee meeting on Wednesday. He said he did not want to "diminish" the significance of the utility being owed so much money.

"It’s still $73.4 million of money that is due to us and we will do everything we can to collect every penny that is owed to us," Korban said.

The exact amount owed to the utility has been a source of some controversy in recent weeks.

Councilman Joe Giarrusso tried to get to the bottom of the matter a month ago during a meeting of the Public Works Committee by looking at water production and billing statistics put out by the utility. That calculation suggested the amount owed was about $134 million.

Korban and other utility officials did not dispute that figure at the time, though they said they would need to look more deeply into their records to come up with a firmer figure. The next day, Korban put the number at about $50 million.

The new figures come from the S&WB's billing system. According to those figures, the utility ended 2017 with about $52.3 million owed, a number that increased by about $11.1 million over the course of 2018.

Korban and other officials cautioned the numbers from last year are still being audited and could change.

It's not clear how much of the money owed to the S&WB would be collectible.

About $13 million of the total amount has been outstanding for 30 days or less, suggesting that money will come in when those customers pay their bills. Another $7.3 million is overdue by between 30 and 60 days.

On the other hand, about $45 million of the total has been owed for more than 120 days.

Korban said the S&WB is planning to start working with a collections company soon to start going after customers who owe money on accounts that have been closed.

At the same time, the utility has continued to shut off water to customers who are late on their existing accounts. The S&WB shuts off about 50 customers each day and restores service to about 22 customers who had been previously disconnected but paid off their bills, according to the utility.

