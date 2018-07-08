Commuters heading from Luling to Destrehan will be in for a tougher drive over the next two weeks as the northbound span of Interstate 310’s Hale Boggs (Luling) Bridge will be down to one lane starting at 9 a.m. Monday.
The right northbound lane will be closed, with the left lane having a 14-foot width restriction, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
The $400,000 project is to complete concrete work for the bridge from River Road on the west bank to the east bank's River Road.
The job, contracted to C.E.C. Inc., should be completed by August, depending on weather, DOTD said.
Alternate routes across the Mississippi River are the Huey P. Long Bridge downriver in Jefferson Parish or the Veterans Memorial Bridge upriver near Gramercy.
“Motorists can access the latest updates on real-time traffic and road conditions using the 511 Traveler Information System by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region on which they are seeking information,” DOTD said in a statement.
Information also can be found at 511la.org or on Twitter, @NOLA_Traffic, for real-time New Orleans traffic updates.