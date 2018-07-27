The Housing Authority of New Orleans has received a $2.3 million grant to help public housing residents find and keep better-paying jobs, a strategy that can help lift them out of poverty.
HANO is one of seven public housing authorities across the U.S. to split $14 million in grants from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, as part of that agency’s Jobs Plus Initiative.
The money will be combined with roughly $2.7 million from HANO and its local partners, for a total investment of $5 million.
It will be used to link residents of Bienville Basin and Faubourg Lafitte - the former Iberville and Lafitte housing projects, respectively - to job placement and adult education.
The federal government is “walking the walk, and showing proof of their confidence in HANO with $2.3 million that will help connect our people with new job opportunities,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said. “It’s a clear indication of the progress made and the momentum we intend to build on.”
Public housing residents have traditionally gotten government subsidies to live in government-owned property, though that model was turned on its head after the demolition of the “Big 4” housing projects and the Iberville in New Orleans.
Taking its place was a new “mixed-income” strategy that put low-income residents alongside residents paying market-rate rents, in developments managed by private contractors. The grant HANO got this week, thus, will help more than 200 unemployed or underemployed people in the Basin and the Lafitte.
HANO's longtime partners - the United Way, Operation Spark, the Youth Empowerment Project among them - will help encourage self-sufficiency among the residents through job training, credit counseling, money management training and other tools, officials said.
The grant "will give us an opportunity to enhance existing programs and develop additional programs... (to help) more of our residents gain economic sustainability," HANO Executive Director Gregg Fortner said.