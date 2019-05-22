After Friday, New Orleans drivers will have a few months' reprieve from worrying about traffic camera tickets in school zones.
With the school year winding down, the city announced Wednesday that its school zone traffic cameras will stop issuing tickets after 4:45 p.m. Friday and will not pick up again until sometime in August.
The city issues tickets for speeding in school zones only while school is in session and so a pause during the summer months is no surprise, though some schools have summer sessions.
This year, however, the cameras have been at the center of a controversy over Mayor LaToya Cantrell's unannounced decision to lower the speed that triggers a ticket.
For years, city policy had been to issue tickets only if someone was driving at least 6 mph over the speed limit in school zones and 10 mph over the posted limit in other areas where cameras were located. But the Cantrell administration dropped those thresholds by 2 mph each in early February without notifying drivers of the change.
As a result, tens of thousands of drivers got ticketed while traveling at speeds that would not have previously resulted in a citation.
Cantrell defends N.O. traffic cam changes, didn't want to 'encourage' speeding by making changes known
The Cantrell administration has been criticized by some members of the public, media and the City Council for not giving a public warning about the new threshold. The mayor, however, has argued that those who got tickets should not have been going above the posted speed limit in the first place.
The controversy over the camera triggers came after the administration removed 20 cameras outside of school zones and stopped the school cameras from issuing tickets outside of the morning and evening school-zone hours. Those changes partially fulfilled Cantrell's 2017 campaign promise to remove all traffic cameras in the city.
Officials have not decided exactly when the cameras will once again start issuing tickets, though a city news release said it will likely be sometime in August.
The city's independently managed public charter schools do not have a single starting date for fall classes, and officials will consider all of those calendars when they make a decision later this summer on when to reactivate the cameras, the city said.
The cameras, however, won't be completely inactive over the summer.
"Though school zone cameras will not be operational as traffic control devices over the summer, law enforcement will have access to video from the cameras as needed," according to the city's news release.